LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies: What the Experts Predict to Happen in Week 9
No. 8 LSU (6-1, 3-0) continues emerging as one of the top programs in America with a Week 9 showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies inching closer.
In an SEC battle that will have postseason implications on the line, Brian Kelly and Co. will head to the Lone Star State looking to make a statement.
After dropping a Week 1 matchup to Southern Cal, the Bayou Bengals are currently riding a six-game winning streak heading into Week 9 against Texas A&M.
Now, it's about continuing to carry the momentum into the matchup in College Station with Garrett Nussmeier and the Tigers looking to remain scorching hot.
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy and others have chimed in on this weekend's showdown.
What do the experts believe will happen on Saturday? What does Vegas project?
The Current Betting Odds: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (+2.5)
- Texas A&M: (-2.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (+114)
- Texas A&M: (-135)
Over/Under: 54
Mike Elko and the Aggies come out as the early favorites at home against the Tigers with the program set to utilize the 12th Man in Kyle Field.
In what's expected to be the top SEC matchup of the week, all eyes will be on the Bayou Bengals on Saturday night in College Station.
The Betting Trends:
- LSU is 3-4 against the spread (42.9%) so far this season.
- Texas A&M is 2-5 (28.6%) ATS in 2024.
- A&M is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games.
- LSU is 12-1 ATS in its last 13 games against Texas A&M.
- Texas A&M is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 home games against LSU.
- The total went over in 6 of LSU’s last 7 games on the road.
- The total went over in 6 of Texas A&M’s last 8 games against LSU.
- LSU is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 road games against Texas A&M.
What does Vegas think will happen?
LSU is getting 69 percent of bets to either win the game outright or keep the score within the narrow line.
Texas A&M gets the other 31 percent of wagers to win the game and cover the spread.
ESPN Analyst Greg McElroy's Pick:
“I really like A&M, and I really like LSU. I can see both sides,” McElroy said. “I am taking the Tigers. I think they go to College Station. Garrett Nussmeier and the passing attack continues to be outstanding. I think he will be smart with the football, and at this point, I just don’t know what I am going to get with the A&M passing attack, and that will allow LSU to really go all out against the run.”
