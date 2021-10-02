Report: Auburn to Roll With Bo Nix at Quarterback Against LSU

It's been one of the headlines all week to follow and former LSU and Ponchatoula quarterback TJ Finley won't make his starting debut for Auburn against the purple and gold. Auburn will instead stick with veteran starter Bo Nix against LSU according to a report from Al.com Tom Green.

Nix struggled in Auburn's close win over Georgia State a week ago, opening up a hole for Finley to potentially earn the starting job. But this was also a quarterback who torched the LSU defense a year ago, combining for 381 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-11 win in 2020.

Finley gained a ton of traction last weekend with a 98-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that helped Auburn avoid an upset against Georgia State. The now sophomore strong arm passer reurns home with momentum and a big arm that LSU's defense is well prepared for.

It wouldn't be a bit surprising to see Auburn turn to Finley if the offense continues to struggle with Nix behind center. Ed Orgeron said Wednesday he was guessing Finley would be the starter but that the defense was prepared to face either quarterback.

"You have to have a plan. You have to see what Bo does well, what TJ does well, I don't think the run game's gonna change," Orgeron said. "I don't think the pass protections are gonna change, they move one quarterback more than the other. It's more of a throwing style, we know very well how TJ throws the ball, he has a cannon for an arm. I think it's more or less what type of passing game they're gonna have with both of those guys."