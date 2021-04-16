Is LSU Football Looking to Fill One More Spot Through Transfer Portal?

Spring ball is nearing its final end and LSU is getting a good look at positions of strength and ones where additional help could be needed. The Tigers technically still have one spot available in the 2021 class after signing 23 players and bringing in Clemson linebacker transfer Mike Jones.

LSU will add 14 freshmen to the roster come this summer as well as Jones so the depth of many positions in flux this spring will be answered to varying degrees. At safety for example, Sage Ryan and Matthew Langlois will be much needed additions while Jones and Greg Penn will provide an additional punch at linebacker.

But coach Ed Orgeron said the staff is still monitoring the NCAA transfer portal for any additional help the Tigers could muster.

"Every day we are. Obviously, we're looking at guys that are in the transfer portal, which guys could come in and help us immediately. What's the need position? I think the need position changes day by day according to injuries. I wish I had three or four more scholarships left," Orgeron said.

Orgeron said the Tigers will ultimately make the choice if they want to add an additional player after the spring session. As far as potential positions of need, an extra veteran in the secondary, whether it be cornerback or safety, could certainly be in the cards.

Tight end Arik Gilbert was on campus in recent weeks and multiple reports have indicated he's a possible late addition to the Tigers' roster.

"We had a very good meeting. There's been no decisions been made. He was happy. Everybody was happy to see him. We checked with compliance to make sure that everything that he was doing was on the up and up when we come meet him and he could come talk to us, Orgeron said. "He left. He hadn't made a decision yet, hadn't told us anything yet. I think it's still up in the air, but it was a very positive day when he came."

It's not totally unheard of for teams to add to their roster after the spring as many players, like Joe Burrow for example, didn't settle in on the Tigers until May of 2018, well after the spring session.

Of course in typical seasons LSU would have 85 scholarships available but because of the self imposed ban on scholarships due to recruiting violations, the Tigers only have 81 scholarships to play with. So unless there's a player Orgeron and the staff feel could come in and immediately contribute, it's easily plausible that LSU sticks with the roster it currently has and wait for more players to arrive this summer.

But as long as it isn't his players transferring out, Orgeron is a happy camper.

"As long as my guys ain't transferring and I've got to go find some others, I'm going to be happy. Things are good. The guys are in good spirits right now," Orgeron said. "There's some guys that we're looking at right now, we just have to finish the spring and see which position we need the most."