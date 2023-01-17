LSU Transfer Portal Update: Who's in? Who's Out? Tigers Making Moves
LSU has been extremely active in the transfer portal since it opened in early December. Adding 10 players to fill positions of need while 16 members of the program announced their departure from Baton Rouge, there’s been significant change to this roster.
Who’s in? Who’s out? Who can make an immediate impact on this program moving forward?
Here’s a list of who the Tigers brought in and a dive into who’s entered the portal:
The Additions
CB Darian “Duce” Chestnut - Sophomore - Syracuse
CB JK Johnson - Sophomore - Ohio State
CB Zy Alexander – Junior – Southeastern Louisiana
CB Denver Harris – Sophomore – Texas A&M
WR Aaron Anderson – Redshirt Freshman – Alabama
DE Ovie Oghoufo - Senior - Texas
EDGE Bradyn Swinson – Junior – Oregon
DL Paris Shand – Junior – Arizona
DT Jalen Lee – Junior – Florida
DT Jordan Jefferson – Senior – West Virginia
Aaron Anderson, the singular player this program has brought in on offense, provides the Tigers with a player who can add a different dimension to this squad. With the departure of Kayshon Boutte and Jaray Jenkins, this receiving corps needed a boost. Insert Anderson. Along with his contributions on offense, Anderson will be a huge piece to special teams. A gifted return specialist, the New Orleans native looks to fill that role almost instantly.
The Departures
DeMario Tolan - Linebacker - Transferring to Auburn
Jack Bech - Wide Receiver - Transferring to TCU
Cam Wire - Offensive Lineman - Transferring to Tulane
Kole Taylor - Tight End - Transferring to West Virginia
Marcus Dumervil - Offensive Line - Transferring to Maryland
Xavier Hill - Offensive Line - Transferring to Memphis
Raydarious Jones - Cornerback - Transferring to Mississippi State
Kolbe Fields - Linebacker - Transferring to Louisiana Tech
Derrick Davis Jr. - Safety/Running Back - Transferring to Pittsburgh
Jaelyn Davis-Robinson - Cornerback - Transferring to SMU
Damarius McGhee - Cornerback - Transferring to Kansas
Antoine Sampah - Linebacker - Transferring to Campbell
Philip Webb - EDGE - Transferring to Jackson State
Zavier Carter - Defensive Line - Remains in NCAA Transfer Portal
Walker Howard - Quarterback - Remains in NCAA Transfer Portal
Desmond Little - EDGE - Remains in NCAA Transfer Portal