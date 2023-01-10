LSU Transfer Target EDGE Gilber Edmond Commits to Florida State

LSU transfer portal target Gilber Edmond has committed to Florida State after a successful visit to Tallahassee last week, he announced on Tuesday.

Edmond had been on a nationwide tour since he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Visiting Ole Miss, Florida State, LSU and others, the Tigers had their work cut out for them from the jump when it came to securing one of the top defensive ends in the portal.

Now, he’s a Seminole. Brian Kelly has been pursuing another EDGE for the 2023 season, clearly, and Edmond was a high-priority target for the Tigers upon entering the portal. Tallying 39 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and two sacks in 2022, he’s fresh off of a dominant season for the Gamecocks.

Looking ahead, LSU will square off against Florida State in the 2023 season opener in September where the Tigers will game plan for Edmond.

After his announcement, Kelly and his staff have their sights set on a handful of other defensive line prospects still in the portal.

The first transfer portal window closes on January 19th.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”