LSU Trending for Dynamic 2023 Tight End Jackson McGohan

Less than a week after receiving an offer from LSU, Miamisburg (Ohio) tight end Jackson McGohan‍ decommitted from Cincinnati and opened up his recruiting process.

With a visit to Baton Rouge inching closer, the Tigers’ recruitment of McGohan has ramped up in a big way.

McGohan has a solid relationship with LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock. The two formed a bond when Denbrock was at Cincinnati, carrying it over when he ultimately took the job with LSU.

The high three-star tight end will be in Death Valley for a visit this weekend as Early National Signing Day vastly approaches and things are beginning to trend positively.

LSU’s tight end room remains relatively thin. Handing the keys to true freshman Mason Taylor, the lack of depth is certainly something to monitor. Along with Taylor, junior Kole Taylor also got some run this season.

Brian Kelly and his staff dished out a transfer portal offer to Kyle Morlock in late November after he announced he would be leaving Division II Shorter University. Immediately upon announcing his intention to hit the portal, the gifted tight end added double-digit scholarship offers.

Looking ahead to the future of this position group, LSU currently has both Mason Taylor and Kole Taylor on roster.

On the recruitment trail, the Tigers hold a commitment from 4-star 2023 prospect Mac Markway, who is set to enroll in January, and a commitment from 4-star 2024 prospect Tayvion Galloway.

Adding a player of McGohan’s caliber alongside Markway in a 2023 class that is showing no signs of slowing down would put this position group in good hands for the foreseeable future.

The Tigers have their foot on the gas for one of the top 2023 prospects still on the board. After his visit this weekend, we could ultimately see things begin trending LSU’s way even more after his recent decommitment.