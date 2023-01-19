LSU Trending For PAC-12 Linebacker

LSU has filled positions of need over the last few weeks via the transfer portal, but there remains one group that is lacking depth. Adding cornerbacks and defensive linemen have filled holes on defense, but this program remains in need of a linebacker or two ahead of the 2023 season.

Luckily for the Tigers, a First-Team All-PAC-12 selection could be trending their way. After entering the portal a week ago, Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights has received significant interest from LSU with multiple insiders putting in a crystal ball prediction for Brian Kelly’s Tigers to land the standout defender.

Speights, who has one year of college eligibility remaining, has the opportunity to enroll at LSU and participate in spring ball as a graduate transfer.

It was a dominant final season with the Beavers in 2022. Speights ended the year with 83 tackles and eight tackles for loss with Oregon State. In four seasons up north, he finished his career with 308 total tackles.

LSU will have four scholarship linebackers on roster for spring ball as of right now in Harold Perkins, Greg Penn III, West Weeks and early enrollee Whit Weeks. The final linebacker that will be on roster for the 2023 season is Christian Brathwaite.

Look for LSU to continue their push for Speights. A player who can step in and make an immediate impact for the Tigers, Kelly and his staff will have their foot on the gas for one of the top defensive players remaining in the transfer portal.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”