LSU-ULM Game Day Preview: Notes and Stories to Read Ahead of Kickoff

Tigers have won 33 straight games against in state opponents, look to get one step closer to .500 season

LSU has dropped five of its last six contests, including three straight in the SEC, making it a very real chance the Tigers finish with a losing record. It's something that hasn't happened since 1999 and the purple and gold need two wins to ensure a .500 season, starting with lowly ULM Saturday night in Death Valley.

The Warhawks are statistically among the worst teams in college football on both sides of the ball as LSU walks in as 29 point favorites. It promises to be another long day of tailgating in a true, brisk fall environment before tonight's 8 p.m. kickoff. Here are a few pregame notes and stories to tune into ahead of the game.

Pregame Notes

LSU has won 33 straight games against in-state opponents with its most recent contest against a Louisiana school coming in week 2 this year when the Tigers posted a 34-7 win over McNeese.

LSU is 138-25-8 all-time against teams from the state of Louisiana.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron is 49-20 in his 6 years as head coach of the Tigers.

Orgeron is 18-3 against non-SEC teams during his career at LSU with only one of those losses coming in Tiger Stadium (Troy, 2017).

Over opponents last 25 possessions (Alabama and Arkansas), LSU’s defense has forced 14 punts, with 10 of those possessions being 3-and-outs, to go along with 2 turnover-on-downs and a forced turnover. LSU gave up just 4 TDs and 3 field goals during that span.

LSU ranks No. 4 in the SEC in sacks with 31 through 10 games. LSU has 7 sacks in its last two games (4 vs. Alabama, 3 vs. Arkansas).

LSU is 32-6 when winning the turnover margin games under Ed Orgeron.

Three of LSU’s top 5 active receivers are all true freshmen led by Jack Bech (37 rec., 432 yards, 3 TDs). Other top rookie receivers for the Tigers include Brian Thomas Jr. (22-283-1) and Malik Nabers (16-206-2).

118-Number of tackles for LB Damone Clark, which leads the nation.

39-Straight games LSU has had at least one passing touchdown.

