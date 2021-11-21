Live Game Day Updates/Thread: LSU Football vs ULM

F

Pregame

LSU won the toss and deferred. Tigers will kickoff to start the game.

Offensive lineman Kardell Thomas took snaps with the first team offense, hinting the former five-star recruit is in line for his first career start.

Safety Sage Ryan didn't go through warmups but Orgeron did say the freshman would be available for the game. Could be some management.

For what it's worth, Micah Baskerville listed as a projected starter. Ed Orgeron called him a game time decision on Thursday.

Shea Dixon of 247sports is reporting that freshman QB Garrett Nussmeier has the flu and is unavailable tonight. Nussmeier was never going to play tonight anyway as Orgeron said this week he's elected to preserve his redshirt season.

LSU is looking to make it 34 straight in state wins tonight against a ULM team that ranks towards the bottom of the country in both offense and defensive stats.

The offense is moving back to Max Johnson under center, who should not have many problems orchestrating a better effort through the air than the last two weeks suggest. LSU's passing offense has really struggled to get much going whether it's Johnson or freshman Garrett Nussmeier manning the offense.

Jack Bech has been the most reliable option to this point and should continue to see opportunities, though Jaray Jenkins, Brian Thomas and Malik Nabers have also had their moments to shine.

On defense, the Tigers schematic change to more 3-4 defensive schemes with additional blitzing has the unit playing the best football of the season. LSU has pressured 45 times over the last two weeks in close losses to the Crimson Tide and Arkansas, in large part because of the scheme change.

Again facing a ULM offense that has had trouble finding consistency at the quarterback position, there's a lot to love about this matchup for the LSU defense. With linebacker Micah Baskerville questionable, look for Damone Clark and Mike Jones Jr. to carry a heavy load of the snaps.

"We weren't playing the run in our 4-3 and I talked to Lane Kiffin and he said 'Coach you're playing the same thing every time,'" Ed Orgeron said Thursday. "I said 'I know.' It just sparked and the 3-4 stuff is the stuff I ran with Pete [Carroll] and Dave [Aranda] so the players knew it. We came in and put it in and it's worked fantastic. We're playing the best defense we've played in a while."

The Tigers arrived shortly before 6:30 p.m.