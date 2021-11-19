Tiger Predictions: LSU Snaps Losing Streak With Commanding Win Over ULM

LSU enters its final two weeks in need of two wins to potentially extend its season beyond this week. Closing with two home games should help make that goal a little easier, starting with Saturday's matchup against ULM.

Here's how we see the Tigers final non-conference matchup going in Tiger Stadium.

Score Predictions: LSU 38, ULM 6

To be blunt, this is a game LSU should control from start to finish. The Tigers have proven over the last few weeks they can hang with even the best teams on the defensive side of the ball but it's been the offense that has failed this team recently.

LSU's offense has failed to get much going in recent losses to Alabama and Arkansas with both Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier behind center. There's no denying the talent that still exists across the offense, including the two young quarterbacks but there needs to be more consistency in every aspect.

Far too often the offense is hurting itself with drops, missed blocks, missed throws and head scratching play calling that stalls drives. Against statistically one of the worst defenses in the country, the Tigers offense should have no issue with moving the ball Saturday night. Opposing teams have really been able to attack ULM through the air this season as the Warhawks are allowing nearly 300 passing yards per game.

That will be music to Johnson and the receiver's ears as this passing offense looks to get back on track. It's been no secret that since the loss of star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, LSU's passing attack has suffered. In 16 games played in his career, Boutte already has 14 touchdown receptions, nine of which came in the six games he played in 2021.

Tight end Jack Bech has been the most consistent receiving option whether it's been Johnson or Nussmeier behind center, with veteran Jaray Jenkins and freshmen Brian Thomas and Malik Nabers also having flashes but no consistency. Getting this group more involved will be one of the keys for the offense this weekend according to Orgeron.

"I told them, gave them an example on defense, we were creative, we were stopping the run and mixing things up," Orgeron said about switching up the offense. "I asked them to be creative, I don't get into what they call, I just ask them to look at the things we're doing and be more creative so we can score some points. Hopefully it works."

The LSU defense will be welcoming back a few key pieces in the secondary as freshman safety Sage Ryan is back at practice and all indications from Orgeron is that Ryan will be ready to go. Ryan received an extensive look in a win over Florida and loss to Ole Miss before missing the last three games with an injury.

LSU's secondary has held up well in the recent switch to more 3-4 schemes being thrown around by the Tigers. The front seven is applying more pressure off of blitzes which really slowed down both the Alabama and Arkansas offenses the last two weeks.

In the two games since the open date, LSU has allowed a total of 36 points, forcing three fumbles, 15 tackles for a loss, seven sacks and two interceptions while bringing pressure. Led up front by Neil Farrell, Glen Logan and BJ Ojulari, the defensive line push has really opened things up for linebackers Damone Clark, Micah Baskerville and Mike Jones who are all playing their best ball of the season.

"I think that was a very great adjustment by the coaches," Jones said. "We got a lot of talented guys, guys that can do a lot of things, even with so many guys hurt. For them to come up with that idea was very smart. Just give guys opportunity to do what they're best at let them make plays."

This group will have no trouble slowing down a ULM offense averaging 22.1 points per game and 331 yards per game, No. 112 in the country. In its most recent loss to Arkansas State, ULM quarterback Rhett Rodriguez was only able to throw for 160 yards to go along with a touchdown and two interceptions. Running back Malik Jackson was able to rush for 166 yards so LSU's run defense, which has been very good for the most part this season, will have to adjust.

In the end this should be a game LSU easily handles and is able to set focus to the regular season finale against Texas A&M looking to avoid its first losing season since 1999.