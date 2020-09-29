LSU Left Tackle Dare Rosenthal "Questionable" for Vanderbilt Game with Injury, Stingley Update

LSU left tackle Dare Rosenthal is questionable for the Tigers first road outing of the season after going down with an injury late in the game against Mississippi State. Coach Ed Orgeron said on Off the Bench that the team will know more about Rosenthal's status as the end of the week nears.

If Rosenthal were to miss Saturday's game against Vanderbilt, look for freshman Xavier Hill or sophomore Cam Wire to start in his place. Wire appeared in six games for the Tigers last season so his experience may give him the upper hand over Hill.

It wasn't all bad injury news Tuesday morning. Derek Stingley Sr. went on the show minutes after Orgeron and said his son should be "good to go" against the Commodores. Derek Stingley Jr. sat out of the Tigers home opener with an "acute illness" that required medical attention.

"He was ready to walk out of the hospital right before the game started," Stingley Sr. said.

Stingley's presence was dearly missed on Saturday in the loss to the Bulldogs but Orgeron said on Monday the hope was to have him back as soon as Tuesday's practice. One of the players who was asked to step up with Stingley out was cornerback Jay Ward.

Orgeron revealed on Tuesday morning that Ward had a meniscus tear that required a minor procedure and hadn't practiced at all in the two weeks leading up to the game.

"Jay Ward had a meniscus tear and had a slight operation on his knee and was just coming back," Orgeron said. "And hadn't practiced at all. There were some things there that we were hampered by."

Ward is feeling much better, Orgeron said, and expects the sophomore to be much more consistent moving forward now that he's healthy.