LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says Team Eager to Get to Nashville for Week Two Matchup Against Vanderbilt

Glen West

LSU coach Ed Orgeron sat his team down after watching the film from the Mississippi State game to talk about the LSU standard of performance. It's something that was missing at times against the Bulldogs as Orgeron and the coaching staff pointed out various times where players looked lethargic throughout the game. 

The intensity required to play at LSU and in the SEC was something that Orgeron wanted to hammer home with his team in that first meeting with the players. Orgeron described the snaps where players were not putting forth the right effort as a "loaf."


"We graded the loafs extensively," Orgeron said. "I watched every piece of film I could, identified every loaf. The players that were loafing I talked to, some players had 10 loafs and that's not even close to the standard of what we play. Every player ran after practice Monday for the loafs and I think you're gonna see a difference this weekend."

LSU (0-1) is excited to get the chance to play again and get the taste of losing out of its mouth. Orgeron provided updates on a number of players, including left tackle Dare Rosenthal, who Orgeron called a game-time decision.

Rosenthal was injured in the fourth quarter last week and sophomore Cam Wire will draw the start if Rosenthal ultimately isn't able to go. With it being potentially Wire's first start on Saturday, Orgeron said the offense might need to get "creative" in its protections to keep quarterback Myles Brennan from too many pressures.

"Obviously it's going to be his first start," Orgeron said. "He's played against some very good defensive linemen, very good pass rushers. We're going to have to be creative in the things we do in our protection. It's all got to be about protection first. But we obviously still want to get enough people out where we can throw the football."

Orgeron also said that cornerback Derek Stingley has looked great in practice and that he's completely healthy after taking a trip to the hospital last week.

"We're gonna play him, I'll ask him how he feels and if he's good we're gonna start him and let him play," Orgeron said. 

The jump from the first to second week of the season is always critical no matter the opponent as it shows how much the team has improved after facing another opponent. That jump was something Orgeron addressed with the players immediately after Thursday's practice.

"I've seen a difference in practice this week," Orgeron said. "I think we were a little lethargic last week and we found out that you can't do that. We're gonna have to win in different ways than we did last year and give 110% to win any SEC game."

