LSU Football to Face Mississippi State Opening Week, Full Schedule Set to Be Released at 6 p.m.

Glen West

LSU knows who its first opponent of the 2020 season will be but will have to wait a few hours to figure out the full schedule. On Monday during the Paul Finebaum Show, it was revealed that the Tigers will take on Mississippi State and Mike Leach in the first game of the season. 

The SEC announced on Sunday that a full schedule will be released during a special show on the SEC Network. Now the Tigers have known for over a week who they will be playing and where. It's the when that's been the question mark to this point.

Here's a reminder of LSU's 10 SEC opponents:

 vs Ole Miss

at Vanderbilt

at Florida

at Arkansas

vs Mississippi State

vs Alabama

vs South Carolina

at Auburn

at Texas A&M

vs Missouri

Mike Leach will make his first trip to Baton Rouge as the Bulldogs head coach. Leach spent 2012-19 as the coach at Washington State. The new look Bulldog offense against Bo Pelini's 4-3 defensive scheme will garner much of the headlines leading up to the matchup.

One of the intriguing questions that will be answered is where LSU's bye week will fall. Each team will get a mandatory bye week the week before the SEC Championship on Dec. 19. Teams will get one additional bye week at some point during the season. 

For LSU, that bye has historically come before the team plays Alabama at the first part of November so it makes sense that will continue unless the game is scheduled earlier in the season than usual.

"The SEC is competing for our players to play. I do believe that we have the best protocol for our players," Orgeron said on Fox News last week. "Our players feel safe on campus. We only have a few players that are sick right now. They get the best care. Our players want to play. I do believe the SEC wants to play."

