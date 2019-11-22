LSU Safety Grant Delpit, Tackle Austin Deculus Out vs Arkansas, Freshman Mo Hampton to Earn First Start at Safety

During his final media presser on Thursday, LSU coach Ed Orgeron revealed that safety Grant Delpit and right tackle Austin Deculus would not not be available against Arkansas this weekend.

In Delpit’s place, LSU will start freshman dual-sport athlete Maurice Hampton at safety. Hampton is committed to play not only football at LSU but baseball in the Spring.





Orgeron said Hampton has made great strides in practice over recent weeks which led to him, along with safeties coach Bill Busch making the decision to start the freshman.

“He's been doing very well, coach Busch has been pleased with his progress and we're going to let him go," Orgeron said. "He's developed, he came in and there wasn't a lot of room back there but with the injuries he's moved up on the charts and done the things we expect him to do at safety."

With Hampton's development, it keeps LSU from having to start one of its freshman corners like Cordale Flott at safety, a scenario that was growing more and more likely with Flott even taking some snaps at deep safety against Ole Miss.

As for the offensive line, LSU will trot out the same lineup it did against Ole Miss, with Adrian Magee drawing the start at left tackle, Ed Ingram at left guard and Badara Traore at right tackle.

The offensive line has without question been the unit that's shown the most improvement and Orgeron says it's because of the depth and leadership the players have displayed all season.

"They're very essential, we knew when we were going into camp we needed to improve on the offensive line," Orgeron said. "I believe they're the most improved group and as they go we go. If we can't protect Joe, we can't get the ball down the field so I think they're very instrumental in what we're doing."

One of those leaders has been senior Adrian Magee, who has shown remarkable improvements in his game, taking snaps at both left guard and left tackle in 2019.

"I'm proud of him, I remember when Adrian was on scout team and he's matured on and off the field," Orgeron said. "He's been a key to our offensive line this year, not giving up any sacks, being physical. I'm very proud of him."