LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says QB Max Johnson Dealing With “Minor” Injury

LSU freshman quarterback Max Johnson has a "minor" injury that will keep him limited in practice Monday. Coach Ed Orgeron told reporters that Johnson is expected to be available for the Tigers home finale against Ole Miss on Saturday.

"He has a small injury but I think by the end of the week he's going to be full speed," Orgeron said.

Johnson is coming off a 239-yard, three touchdown debut in a win over No. 11 Florida on Saturday and looked the part of a starting quarterback because of his confident demeanor and poise. Orgeron said the coaching staff will get together later this week and decide if Johnson or freshman counterpart TJ Finley will earn the start against Ole Miss.

What Orgeron was most impressed with was the leadership Johnson showed as well as the ability to hold on to the football and not make mistakes with the ball in his hands.

"We'll get together later this week and see what the gameplan is," Orgeron said. "We wanted Max [against Florida] because of his mobility and wanted to give Max his chance to start. We're very impressed with Max's leadership, his toughness and ability to make decisions under pressure.

"You're a true freshman, going into the Swamp, 23-point underdog and we win. That tells you a lot about the young man."

The team is also expecting to have linebacker Micah Baskerville back for the game against the Rebels after falling ill right before the team departed for Gainesville. Orgeron said he does expect Baskerville to practice this week which should help his chances of seeing the field against the Rebels.

Before the Florida game, Baskerville had asserted himself as a starter alongside Jabril Cox and was fourth on the team in tackles. Baskerville was just one of the many players out against Gators as the Tigers scrambled to put together 54 scholarship players on the field.

"We gotta see what's gonna happen this week, it's early. We had 54 guys available or something like that so we'll see. If we can do it in the Swamp, we can do it at home," Orgeron said.