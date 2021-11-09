Mike Jones Stayed Patient and Earned His Opportunity to Thrive for LSU Against Alabama

It really started to click for Mike Jones Jr. after the UCLA opener. The Clemson transfer had spent most of fall camp trying to adjust to a new role as an inside linebacker.

Prior to this season, Jones was utilized as a WILL linebacker, a position he was comfortable with at Clemson where he could roam free on the outside and cover slot receivers and tight ends as well as blitz, both strengths in his game. So when the gameplan against Alabama called for blitzing and more blitzing, Jones could hardly contain his excitement.

"I was licking my chops, this is what I like to do," Jones said. "Everybody on the defense was happy to be sending the house. We loved to blitz at Clemson and was something we did almost every play. I've seen the way that can flush the offenses and that's been my comforting approach because that's what I've been around."

Jones would go on to rack up five tackles, one sack and 1.5 tackles for a loss, helping Damone Clark and the front seven establish early momentum the defense would not relinquish for most of the game. It was a positive step forward for Jones, who really hadn't held a prominent role in the defensive scheme prior to the Alabama game.

The part of his game he came to LSU attempting to correct was to be more physical inside the box, shedding offensive linemen to make plays in the backfield and middle of the field. It's why for parts of the season, Jones rotation within the linebacker corps hasn't been fluid. In fact at times he found himself almost completely out of the lineup.

But it wasn't until after that UCLA opener where Jones really felt like he was getting a grasp on what was required inside the box. Over the last few weeks, the light has fully come on and his playing time has increased because of it.

"I think I've made that adjustment over the last few weeks I feel like I could've gone on the field and dominated," Jones said. "That's part of my mindset, I'm fearless. When I was in the box, I felt completely comfortable and our coaches did a really good job of putting everybody in good positions."

Clark has watched as Jones has handled his entire season in Baton Rouge like a total pro. Many in Jones' position would likely be frustrated with the lack of playing time he's received at times but Clark hasn't seen that at all.

"Mike's a guy, he's not selfish. Even if he was hardly playing he's still telling us what he's seeing and I'm just happy for Mike," Clark said. "He earned it, it wasn't given to him. Having to balance the difference between the ACC and the SEC, knowing the strengths and when his number was called he answered."

Over the next three weeks, Jones' role should continue to increase as the Tigers seemed to really find a niche with his unique skillset. Though he hasn't yet thought about his future with the program, Jones' focus is on finishing this season out on a high note for everyone involved.

"I really enjoy this team, I like this group of guys and you want to do good for the people you care about," Jones said. "Whether it's for coach O, I want to make sure he goes out here with a bang also. I feel like all that ties into finishing strong and not settling. We still got more to do."