Junior Tight End Thaddeus Moss Forgoing Senior Season, Entering 2020 NFL Draft

Glen West

For two years LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss didn't step on to a football field in a live game. After a redshirt transfer year followed by a foot injury in 2018 that sidelined him the entire season, there were questions coming into 2019 of just how effective he could be on the field.

All Moss did was turn in the greatest season by a tight end in LSU history and on Friday announced his decision to follow in his father Randy's footsteps and chase an NFL dream.

Moss proved to be an every down player as his run blocking technique combined with his pass catching ability made him a threat on every play.  In one year of significant playing time with the Tigers, Moss broke the school record for catches (47) and yards (570) by a tight end. Perhaps most impressive, Moss ranked second in the country among all TE's by bringing in 42 catchable targets without a drop.

"I think what Thad does is rare. He's super smart and understands the timing and spacing of zone coverage, understanding where he is on progressions," Joe Burrow said before the championship game. "That's something that you don't see a lot in college football players."

His final two games, the College Football Playoffs, were his best stretch of the season as he brought in nine receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns in wins over Oklahoma and Clemson.

With Moss now out of the fold, freshman five-star and the highest graded tight end in recruiting history, Arik Gilbert, will be tasked with leading the tight end unit right from the start.

