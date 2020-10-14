LSU junior quarterback Myles Brennan is "doubtful" to play against the Florida Gators on Saturday, coach Ed Orgeron announced Wednesday. During the SEC teleconference, Orgeron told reporters that Brennan hasn't practiced all week and won't practice until at least Friday, putting his status in serious jeopardy.

Brennan took a hard hit in the first half of the 45-41 loss at Missouri while trying to run for a touchdown at the goal line and immediately felt sore. He would finish out the second half and looked pretty good but on Monday, Orgeron told reporters Brennan was still sore and wouldn't practice.

"I think he's going to practice toward the end of the week," Orgeron said. "He's pretty bruised up and I was pleased to see that he took it and it was hard for him to rotate to throw the ball. He went out in the second half and didn't blink so I was very proud of him."

If the Florida game is played (the Gators are dealing with a COVID-19 team outbreak), it's possible that LSU could face its toughest opponent to date with a true freshman starting at quarterback. LSU has two options if Brennan can't go Saturday: Max Johnson and TJ Finley, both true freshmen who have yet to play a down of college football.

"Max and TJ both had great practices yesterday, they are both equal right now, both of those young men have done a great job," Orgeron said. "If we have to start one of them we're gonna do it and I'm gonna believe in them."

Finley is a 6-foot-6, 242-pound Ponchatoula High graduate while Johnson, a 6-foot-5, 219-pound Georgia native both signed in LSU's 2020 class.

"They're getting 50-50 reps and they're very similar in a lot of ways," Orgeron said. "Obviously Max is more of a runner, TJ has a strong arm, has had an excellent camp. I really think that both of them are phenomenal young players. It's hard to distinguish the difference between both of them. They're so good."