Coach Ed Orgeron Says LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan Playing "As Good As I Hoped He Would"

The development LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has shown from week one to week three has been one of the lone bright spots to the 2020 season in spite of the 1-2 start. Brennan is not only looking like a legitimate SEC quarterback three weeks into the season, but a difference maker that will only improve with more reps and experience.

Through three games, Brennan has thrown for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 60% of his passes. His yards and passing touchdowns are both second in the SEC through three weeks and while there is plenty room for improvement, it seems that Brennan is just scratching the surface of his potential with the LSU program.

"Very proud of Myles and his receivers, going into the season that was the big question and I think he's answered that," Orgeron said. "Three games in and he's playing pretty darn good, he's gotten better every week.

The season is still young and the next few weeks with Florida, South Carolina and Auburn will be telling in how the junior quarterback plays against staunch competition. Orgeron has been impressed with Brennan's development to this point and is ready to see him perform on the big stage as the heart of the schedule approaches.

"He's playing as good as I hoped he would and I always believed in Myles but I knew he had some stuff to get better at," Orgeron said. "The coaches have done a tremendous job of coaching him up, he's very coachable, he's in here every day and he's studying and has a lot of want to in him."

The connection between Brennan and Terrace Marshall in particular has been phenomenal as the two have connected 21 times for 424 yards and seven touchdowns through the first three games.

Against Missouri, the dynamic duo displayed their ability to make plays down field as Brennan was 4-for-4 for 207 yards and three touchdowns on throws of 20 or more yards to Marshall.

"He's a competitor, a great young man and always has a smile on his face," Orgeron said of Marshall. "He comes from a great family and everybody loves Terrace. He came off the field and said 'Coach I'm getting one on oned, give me the ball' and he's in a zone."

Now going into the Swamp, Orgeron said Brennan and the offense will face the toughest defense to date and how he handles the crowd will be a telling sign in his progression. Florida governor Ron DeSantis recently moved the state to Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which lifts restrictions on stadium capacity.

It remains to be seen if Florida will "pack the Swamp" like coach Dan Mullen is hoping but the university has debunked that line of thinking already. Orgeron said the Tigers will prepare for everything.

"We're gonna have crowd noise this week, we're going against the fastest defense we've seen and we've gotta protect him," Orgeron said. "The windows are gonna be tighter, there's gonna be more hits and I think he's ready to do it."

After the loss to Missouri, Brennan talked about the adversity and uphill climb this team now faces after a 1-2 start to the season.

"You only get stronger through adversity and I think we're going through some pretty adverse situations right now. It's only going to make us stronger. We're going to fight and we're going to keep fighting week to week and we're going to get into the meeting room and the film room, we're going to fix the things we need to fix and we're going to stick together as a team and we're going to move forward. That's how it's going to go. There's no way of getting around that."