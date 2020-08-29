Film Review: What LSU Football Commit Nathaniel Wiggins Brings to Program

LSU’s latest commitment comes from the Peach State. This long and versatile cornerback will fit in well with LSU’s aggressive defensive back approach.

The Tigers continue to target prospects that fit the mold of cover one cornerbacks. The latest commitment is one that mirrors several different LSU cornerbacks from the last decade. Nathaniel Wiggins, CB, 6-foot-2, 170, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake provides the skillset to play in LSU’s aggressive scheme. Watching Wiggins play, several items come to mind.

Length

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound cornerback provides the measurables that defensive back coaches covet, and he’s a player that knows how to translate that length into big plays, i.e. deflections and interceptions.

With Wiggins’ length, it allows him to take more chances. Moreover, it also allows him to simply reach passes other players cannot. It’s truly that simple. He’s just more gifted. While Wiggins has not yet begun to touch how good he can be, his wingspan will allow the LSU coaching staff numerous options about how and where to play him.

His length lends to the notion of playing him at boundary cornerback, where he would face the opposing team’s big wide receiver. The other possible scenario consists of Wiggins playing to the field and being aggressive against speedy wide receivers, but having help over the top, at least part of the time.

Regardless, Wiggins provides length which means there are multiple good options. Where and when he plays will work itself out once Wiggins reaches LSU. Here’s a full look at Wiggins’ junior film. He’s a maturing cornerback, so breaking down just a few clips does not provide a true measurement of where his level of play is today. Therefore, the full highlight reel.

Speed

A glider, Wiggins can hit top gear very quickly. He’s as smooth as any prospect when it comes to a natural open-field stride. Wiggins also shifts his body weight and moves past tacklers without losing much speed. That means after an interception, he can essentially become a wide receiver and score. He’s a weapon.

Lateral Change of Direction

While not a twitchy Barry Sanders-like player, Wiggins can definitely change directions in a hurry when moving laterally. Remember, this is a 6-foot-2 player with length. He does not need to be as fast as a 5-foot-10 cornerback.

With the ability to really cut laterally, Wiggins will have greater impact within the screen game. He can avoid blockers from multiple angles. That’s huge because various bubble screens create huge plays within college football.

His lateral movement also helps him defend the run and play versus smaller, quicker, wide receivers. Overall, Wiggins provides really good lateral quickness and it cannot be overstated how important that is for a college cornerback.

Back Pedal

Part of this particular equation stems from Wiggins’ football instinct. He does take chances, but when he comes out of his back pedal and charges towards the wide receiver, he’s explosive. This is an area he’s really good at.

Wiggins can smoothly work into his back pedal before maneuvering to his left or right. This is a natural skill more than an acquired skill. Wiggins does it well.

Because of his ability to break on the football, some quarterbacks will stay away from Wiggins with comeback and curl routes. Signal callers do not want to see the opposing cornerback jogging into the end zone after an interception.

Physical Mentality

Wiggins prefers to play press coverage, much like LSU often does, and harass the opposing wide receiver. His quick feet keep him in position to do that, but he’s also good at quickly jamming the wide receiver and forcing him into the sideline.

Now, once Wiggins reaches LSU he will need to be ready for further technical advancements. He’s solid right now, but he leaves himself open to be beat by true route runners and players with similar physical skills.

He likes being physical. That’s what matters. After Wiggins arrives at LSU he will learn more about exactly when to turn, which hand to use in different scenarios, etc. Those finer points will only aid Wiggins’ performance.

Overall Thoughts

There’s much to enjoy about Wiggins as a player. He provides all the intangible assets to be a multi-year starter for LSU, and he’s a player that can help at either cornerback position. It’s up to Wiggins to build upon his already solid foundation and become an even better player once he reaches Baton Rouge.