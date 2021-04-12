Report: NCAA Recruiting Dead Period to End June 1, What it Means for LSU Football

It's been widely speculated for a few months now but the NCAA appears to finally be settling in on putting an end to the year long recruiting dead period. According to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd, the NCAA council will vote this week to lift the dead period on June 1.

The dead period was first inacted in March of 2020 at the very beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Since then, it has been extended eight times over the 13 month span as recruits have been strongly discouraged from visiting college campuses and absolutely no contact has been allowed between college programs and high school prospects.

"With widespread distribution of the coronavirus vaccine, it has become easier to envision more in-person contact, including football camps and official visits, beginning in June," Dodd wrote. "For more than a year, college football coaches have been able to do little more in recruiting than hold Zoom calls with prospects.”

Now that there appears to be an end in sight, LSU can focus on setting up more meetings. The Tigers have already set up a handful of visits with top prospects from the 2022 class, including Malik Agbo, Kelvin Banks, Shemar Stewart and Earl Little Jr. These prospects have been chomping at the bit to get on college campuses for over a year and Ed Orgeron and the Tigers certainly want to accomodate as many as possible.

Last week Orgeron was asked how the program is attacking the lifted restrictions on visits and he said the program is attacking the summer recruiting window like it does every year.

"We feel good about our class coming up. We're going to (do) the same approach is that the guys in state can always come unofficially if they allow us," Orgeron said. "That's something that we want. We want them to come unofficially as many times that they can so that their families can be on campus, we can show them academics.





"Now, out of state, guys that are really, really interested in us. We're going to (official) visit those guys in June because they can't come to campus on their own. A lot of those guys can't come during the season."



LSU is off to a hot start in recruiting with 11 committed players in the class, eight of which are Louisiana prospects. The Tigers are in the hunt for many top out of state prospects but have a strong class at the moment to build off, starting with quarterback Walker Howard and offensive lineman Will Campbell.

The next few weeks will be interesting to follow just how many players LSU plans on bringing in for visits in the early part of summer.