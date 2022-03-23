Notebook: Brian Kelly Touches on QB Competition, Building Relationship with Kayshon Boutte

Kelly hopes to get scholarship numbers to 84, says all four quarterbacks will earn equal reps in competitive battle to start

LSU gets its spring session started on Thursday with plenty of competition and program habits hoping to be established. The goal for coach Brian Kelly is to find the strengths and weaknesses of the program leading into the offseason and build those strong habits that will carry the program into the fall.

But of course there's plenty to sink our teeth into before the official start of practice. Here were a few key talking points and revelations ahead of the start of spring Thursday.

What Kelly Likes About QB Competition

LSU created more excitement around the already thrilling quarterback battle by bringing in Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels. Daniels will be in that number when the Tigers strap up for spring practice on Thursday after committing to the program in early March.

He'll join an already solid group in senior Myles Brennan, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and true freshman Walker Howard. This will be the position group zeroed in the most but one that will start with reps being earned by seniority. Brennan and Daniels certainly seem from a veteran standpoint to be the most theorized winners of the job but Kelly wants this to be a competitive competition.

The hope is that as spring carries on there will be more clarity in who steps up as potential "ones" and "twos" on the depth chart. The ones will earn six reps while the twos will earn four reps at that time with a very particular structure in place.

"We just wanted to add more competition. Nobody has the starting position, go earn it," Kelly said. "He [Brennan] has changed his body, he's healthy. Why can't it be you? And the same thing for Nuss, the same thing for Jayden. I think it's just that inner confidence they all have in themselves to be the starter."

What the Hope for Scholarship Numbers, Potential Areas of Need

LSU heading into the signing periods for the 2022 class sat at just 39 scholarship players, a number way too low and needed to be addressed for the start of spring. This will continue to be addressed as the numbers have risen to around 80 with a few spots left in the class.

"Mid years as you know, we took 17 (12 transfers, five freshmen), that is not how I will build a program at LSU year in and year out," Kelly said. "We needed to address that gap and for us to get to 84, you better have a full roster of really good football players when you show up. You can't have 72 players so we've got a number of guys, 10 in particular who are from Louisiana that love the state and wanted to come back to play here."

Kelly is looking for transfers with several key traits during this past cycle and will continue to explore options in the spring. Transfer player qualities Kelly and the staff typically look for include position of need, usually have background ties to Louisiana and most importantly wanted to be at LSU and bring a championship mindset back to the program.

The Tigers will continue to pursue options along the offensive line and at tight end, where the depth is weaker heading into spring ball. These are moves that would likely come after the spring but nonetheless areas to watch moving forward.

"I think our depth situation at tight end is a concern of mine, that's an area we need to continue to build on," Kelly said. "Not sure it's a quick fix and there may be people on our roster who will have to play that position. We're gonna have to address it."

Kelly Building Relationship with Kayshon Boutte

Perhaps the most intriguing answer in the entire press conference came in the final question in regards to the team's best player, Kayshon Boutte. Kelly said Boutte has had a second surgery and is currently in a walking boot.

More importantly he's in the process of developing a relationship with the star receiver that's been difficult, alluding to a point that Boutte hasn't necessarily been around the team all that much as he recovers from the ankle surgery.

"We're in the process of building a relationship," Kelly said. "He's re-engaging, he's been injured but we're getting more acquainted. He's a great player, good kid but it's been a rough situation for him. What happens is you to tend to get distracted because you're not involved in everything. But he's learning you have to be involved in everything and that's a process he's going through. He's making good progress."