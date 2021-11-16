Notebook: The Latest on LSU's QB Battle and Freshmen Superstars Emerging Ahead of ULM

Orgeron says character of freshman class the highest its ever been during his time as Tigers coach



After another gut-punching loss, it’s on to the next task for the Tigers. This week, LSU will game plan for the University of Louisiana Monroe, a squad who has dropped three straight games.

In Monday’s press conference, Coach Ed Orgeron detailed who to expect under center, the emergence of this freshman class and the improvement on defense to this point.

Quarterback Battle

It was clear true-freshman Garrett Nussmeier just isn’t quite ready to take over as QB1 for this LSU offense. Orgeron harped on the rollercoaster ride it was having Nussmeier taking snaps and what’s to come this weekend at the quarterback position.

"I like Garrett. I like Max. I don’t feel like Garrett beat Max out,” Orgeron said. “I don’t think Max deserves to be benched. I gave him [Nussmeier] a chance to beat him out, and I think he’s a very good player. That play he made on the touchdown was a phenomenal play, but we all saw minus three in the turnover ratio and we only scored seven points. So, Max is still our starter.”

What’s next for Nussmeier? Does he take snaps this weekend against ULM and burn his redshirt or does he sit out in order to keep this year of eligibility?

“It’s going to be up to Garrett and his father if he wants to redshirt or play in a backup role,” Orgeron said. “And perhaps again, he goes in and if he plays better you keep him in. If I were him, I would redshirt. There are only two games left. But that’s not my decision.”

Freshmen Superstars Emerging

It’s been clear the Tigers simply haven’t found an answer for who to fill the void of WR1 after Kayshon Boutte went out with injury. Throwing in a handful of freshmen, namely Jack Bech, it’s shown the future of this LSU wide receiver room is going to be extremely deep.

“I think whether it be schematically or what position they are playing, or it may be the player, but we have not found a legitimate replacement [for Boutte] besides Jack Bech,” Orgeron said. “Our most dominant receiver right now is Jack Bech.”

Orgeron has loved what he’s seen from this freshmen class and it’s easy to see why. With so many young stars getting the chance to get valuable snaps under their belt, this staff has seen the men separate themselves from the boys. All in all, it’s one of the deepest classes in recent memory.

“Probably the highest-character freshman class we’ve had,” Orgeron said. “Jack Marucci does a lot of analytics, and I don’t know how he grades character, but he does, and he said this was the highest-graded class we brought in…We feel like we have a high-character class. Those guys are close. They stuck together.”

Defensive Adjustments

This defense has done a complete 180 since week one. Despite not coming out with victories, this defense has proven themselves and held potent offenses to weak showings. Coordinator Daronte Jones has really turned things around and Orgeron has loved what he’s seen on that end of the field.

“I am proud of him. Really proud of him,” Orgeron said on Jones. “When I went in during the open week, and said (what we were doing), and he put it in and didn’t blink. And he’s calling it. To call zero blitz, you have to have some you know what. And he’s doing it, and he’s not blinking."

To switch schemes and go to a 3-4 look is what has had this team see success defensively. Going into Alabama, Orgeron and this defensive staff knew it was time for a change and they did just that.

"I told the guys we have to change going into Alabama,” Orgeron said. “I was looking at the front, since that’s my expertise, and we weren’t stopping the run in the 4-3. You have to do different things … I knew some defenses we could put in that were better against the run, and they would change their blocking schemes.”

Final Thoughts

No game is an easy game for the Tigers this season, but Saturday night LSU fully expects to come in and handle business. With the adjustments on both ends of the field and continuing to push for bowl eligibility, it’s a must-win for Orgeron’s group.

Putting Johnson back under center and continuing to let these freshmen thrive, the time is now for LSU to prove themselves. Playing in a bowl game and extending the season is the goal for these Tigers, and to achieve that, they must win their final two games.