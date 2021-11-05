Former LSU Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Released by Cleveland Browns

Former LSU receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will soon be hitting the open market as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Beckham and the Cleveland Browns have reached an agreement that will end in his release.

Beckham is currently on year three of a $90 million dollar contract with the Browns, though the final two years are not guaranteed. The negotiations going on now concern how much of his salary for this season the Browns will have to pay upon his release.

There are many teams that should and will show interest in the former LSU star. Beckham has caught 17 passes for 232 yards this season and has been frustrated with his role in the Browns offense for quite some time now.

Though injuries have been a big part of his recent resume, when healthy, Beckham is still a dynamic vertical threat and potentially lethal weapon for an NFL offense. He's caught 501 passes for 7,062 yards and 51 touchdowns over his NFL career.

Just a few of the teams who could show interest in Beckham are the New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

The Saints are an interesting name currently sitting at 5-2 on the season and in need of some receiver help. The black and gold were reportedly interested in trading for Beckham earlier this week but because of his high salary, couldn't make the numbers work.

If Beckham clears waivers, bringing him back to his hometown of New Orleans would make sense, especially with Michael Thomas recently announcing he'd be out for the season. The offensive genius that is Sean Payton would find ways to get Beckham involved in this offense and the two have shown mutual respect for one another in the past.

Regardless of where he winds up, the former LSU receiver will look to get his career back on that Hall of Fame track it was on in New York.