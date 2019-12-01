LSU Stays at No. 1 in AP Poll Heading into SEC Championship Battle with Georgia

LSU came in at No. 1 in the AP Poll latest rankings following the Tigers’ win over Texas A & M.





Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia rounded out the top-four while Alabama made a significant dip following a loss to Auburn over the weekend.

The real question becomes how the College Football Playoff committee will react to last week’s results. The Tiger defense answered the questions displayed by the committee last week when it moved Ohio State into the No. 1 spot.





LSU defeated the Aggies 50-7 Saturday night and held Kellen Mond and company to 169 total yards in the process. Ohio State on the other hand destroyed rival Michigan 56-27 in Ann Arbor, which gives it a strong chance to retain the No. 1 ranking.

Other SEC teams to rank in the top-25 were Florida (No. 7), Alabama (No. 9) and Auburn (No. 11).

For a full list of the top-25, click here.