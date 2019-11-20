LSU
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Football Stays at No. 1 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Glen West

For the second straight week, LSU football is atop the college football world, edging out Ohio State in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The Buckeyes, Clemson and Georgia maintained the top-four slots with two weeks to go in the regular season. LSU is in complete control of its destiny as beating Arkansas and Texas A&M to close the season would secure a spot in the SEC Championship, where it would face Georgia.

Other SEC teams to be ranked in the College Football Playoff ranking were Alabama (No. 5), Florida (No. 11) and Auburn (No. 15).

LSU's final two opponents, Arkansas and Texas A&M, enter this week with a combined 9-11 record. The Tigers take on Arkansas Saturday at 6 p.m. to lock up the SEC West. 

A full list of the rankings can be found here.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron 'Unsure' if Grant Delpit Will Play vs Arkansas, Talks Michael Divinity's Return

Glen West
1 0

Earliest return for Divinity would be potential national championship game

Glen West

In part two of the Joe Burrow series, LSUsports goes in on Burrows youth football career and how he…

0

LSU Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for Performance Against Ole Miss

Glen West
3 1

Chase grabbed eight receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns in the 58-37 win over the Rebels

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Named a Finalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Glen West
1

Burrow one of five finalists for the Golden Arm award

Video: LSU Players Talk Ole Miss Win and What the Main Focus is With Two Games Left in Regular Season

Glen West
0

Burrow, Chase on the Saturday summer workouts that have done wonders for their route timing in the fall

Glen West

Ever wondered about how robotic quarterbacks work? Why are they important? Brody Miller of the…

0

LSU Basketball Gets Turnovers Under Control in Blowout 77-50 Win Over UMBC

Glen West
0

Tigers commit season low 15 turnovers in route of Retrievers

Heisman Watch: LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow's Odds Continue to Ascend After Ole Miss Game

Glen West
0

Burrow now 1/20 to win the Heisman Trophy

After Being 'Punched in the Mouth,' LSU Defense Wants to Finish Regular Season on the Right Note

Glen West
0

Final two regular season games are prime time to fix defensive lapses

Notebook: Marlon Taylor Out a 'Few Weeks,' Will Wade Previews UMBC and Talks Cam Thomas Signing

Glen West
0

Wade calls Thomas most 'prolific' scorer he's been around in his coaching career