LSU Football Stays at No. 1 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

For the second straight week, LSU football is atop the college football world, edging out Ohio State in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The Buckeyes, Clemson and Georgia maintained the top-four slots with two weeks to go in the regular season. LSU is in complete control of its destiny as beating Arkansas and Texas A & M to close the season would secure a spot in the SEC Championship, where it would face Georgia.

Other SEC teams to be ranked in the College Football Playoff ranking were Alabama (No. 5), Florida (No. 11) and Auburn (No. 15).

LSU's final two opponents, Arkansas and Texas A & M, enter this week with a combined 9-11 record. The Tigers take on Arkansas Saturday at 6 p.m. to lock up the SEC West.

