Oklahoma's Brent Venables on Tiger Stadium: 'One of the Most Intimidating Venues'
The LSU Tigers (7-4, 4-3) will host the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night in the 2024 regular season finale with Brent Venables' squad heading to Baton Rouge.
It'll be a Southeastern Conference clash with Brian Kelly and Co. looking to end the season on a positive note and carry the momentum into the offseason.
LSU is bowl eligible, but it's imperative the program wraps up the regular season in the win column and reaches 8-4 status on the year.
The Tigers will have a tough task in front of them when it comes to containing Oklahoma signal-caller Jackson Arnold.
A quarterback on the rise, Arnold is fresh off of a career game against the Alabama Crimson Tide where he led the Sooners to an impressive upset victory.
Now, it's all eyes on the SEC matchup in Week 14 between a pair of programs looking to wrap up the regular season with a statement win.
The Sooners will head to Tiger Stadium, a venue the Oklahoma declares one of the "most intimidating" in all of college football.
A look into what both head coaches had to say ahead of the matchup and what to expect on Saturday night in Death Valley.
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
Oklahoma's Brent Venables Thoughts:
“Incredibly talented football team. They’ve got a fantastic roster. Coach [Brian] Kelly is one of the best coaches in college football. He has a fantastic staff and really good players," Venables said of LSU. "I got a lot of people I can brag on, but I don’t want to do that right now and take me out of this great moment we’re in right now.
"It’s going to be a great challenge in one of the loudest and most intimidating venues in all of college football. I’ve never been there. I was hoping and praying and doing my rain dance for no night game, but no such luck.”
Brian Kelly's Mindset in Week 14, Slowing Down the Sooners:
Containing Jackson Arnold:
“[Arnold] is an outstanding quarterback that can throw it, but he rushed he rushed for 131 yards on 25 carries,” Kelly said. “Everybody here knows our history with the quarterbacks that run the football. That will be a challenge for us.”
Closing Out SEC Play on a Positive Note:
“I think you’ve gotta look at it from a perspective of ‘Where are we relative to the season?'” Kelly said. “We’ve made really good progress and then we have three games where, take the Alabama game out of the mix. If you take the three games that we had a lead going into the fourth quarter, then you know a lot more about yourself. You need to finish and close games. We didn’t finish and close games or we could’ve been 9-1.
“So part of it is having the confidence to know that you can go and win games in the SEC and they certainly can. They’ve won a lot of games. Regardless of the three-game losing streak, they’ve won 11 of their last 15 games. They’ve won 15 out of 16 night games. So this is a team that has repeated winning. So you talk about that during the week and you go back and prepare and they did and they came out and they played with a lot of confidence.”
