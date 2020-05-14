Optimism Growing Among Conference Commissioners About Return of College Sports in the Fall

It's been two months since the sports world as we knew it was put on pause. And after two months of speculation and tireless work, a clearer picture is being painted about what it would take for college athletics to return in the fall.

Optimism is growing among conference leaders that college sports will return in the fall, detailed by SI national writers Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde in their latest conversations with each commissioner. The confidence that a college football season occurs stems from a combination of a number of factors.

With the government expecting more wide spread testing, professional leagues like the NFL moving forward with its season and most universities planning to open campuses in the fall, the commissioners believe there is plenty of room to believe a season will occur, potentially on time.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” says AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said. “I am growing more optimistic daily that we are going to have a season and that we might even be able to start on time in the fall under certain conditions.”

LSU in particular, has already started the early stages of opening its campus back up, announcing phase one of its plan which includes the following:

Bring back critical personnel only, in a very limited capacity

Allow facilities time to prepare buildings and develop plans for occupancy

Follow physical distancing required by the state





With governor John Bel Edwards officially lifting the “stay-at-home” order earlier this week, LSU plans to enact phase one swiftly with a May 18 start date.





Furthermore, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said during the “Coaches Caravan” Wednesday that the athletic department is preparing for the scenario that student-athletes would be allowed back on campus in June by the SEC.

"It's kind of a three pronged approach that we're taking and we've already gotten our staff back in football," Woodward said. "We have really strict guidelines of what and how we practice being around folks with masks and proper social distancing. We kind of led the league in terms of protocols and how to do that. These athletes are prospering and chomping at the bit to get back."

There is one decision that will be a prime topic of discussion in the weeks ahead. If conferences do allow student-athletes to return to campus in the coming weeks, will the season still be able to start on time?

A decision on whether to continue the season as scheduled or delay its start must be made over the next five to seven weeks.





In the piece, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about what a potential time frame could look like. His answer, while not definitive, is encouraging because he and the other conference commissioners are learning more and more every day.

“If you look back 30 days of what you knew then and 30 days to what you’ll know down the road ... if you can be patient in making major decisions, you’ll be able to gather more and more information to inform better decision making at a later time,” Sankey said.

It's widely believed that athletes, particularly football players would need at least a month of workouts before hitting the practice field.

In a recent survey in the Chronicle of Higher Education, 74% of universities are preparing for school to open, with in-person classes as planned in the fall. The question remains that if that ultimately fails to be the case and students aren’t allowed on campus, will athletes be allowed to participate in sports?





“We’ve felt that if our campuses are uncomfortable having students back on campus, we could not envision having student-athletes back on campus competing,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said.





California has already decided that all state school campuses would remain closed through the fall semester, which would throw a hitch in college athletics but would it be an insurmountable obstacle?

“If California is not playing football but everyone else is, do we still play? My guess is: We would play. … It could get messy if the governors can’t get on the same page,” Aresco said.

So while there are many questions to still be answered in the coming months, there are glimmers of hope that point to college football returning.

"You can rest assured that our effort is to play football and to play 12 games this season,” Woodward said.