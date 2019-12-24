LSUMaven
LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Named Walter Camp Coach of the Year

Glen West

LSU coach Ed Orgeron picked up his fourth coach of the year award on Christmas Eve, being named the Walter Camp Coach of the Year. Orgeron is the second Tiger coach to win the award, joining Jerry Stovall as the only other coach to do it. 

En route to a 13-0 record that includes the Tigers first SEC Championship since 2011, Orgeron has also been named the AP, Home Depot and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. 

Under Orgeron's leadership, the LSU offense broke records at an historic pace in 2019 as Heisman winner Joe Burrow tossed for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns, both conference records while Biletnikoff winner Ja'Marr Chase hauled in 18 receiving touchdowns, tying an SEC record. The Tigers lead the nation in yards per game (554.3) and come in at No. 3 in scoring (47.8).

Burrow was named the Walter Camp Player of the Year earlier this month for his efforts this season.

LSU is 38-9 under Orgeron including 9-1 in its last 10 games against top-10 opponents. The Tigers are coming off an historic season, beating five top-10 teams in the same season for the first time since 1943 (Notre Dame). 

Orgeron is also a finalist for the Munger Award, the Bear Bryant Award and AFCA Coach of the Year award for his job in 2019.  

