LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Provides Final Updates Ahead of No. 2 Alabama Game

As if LSU hasn't been hit hard enough with the injury bug, the Tigers will enter the Alabama game likely without one of their brightest young stars.

Coach Ed Orgeron said freshman defensive end Maason Smith is very questionable this weekend against Alabama with a leg injury. Smith has been on crutches since Tuesday and if he indeed is unable to go, veteran Soni Fonua will get the start in Smith's place up front.

"It means a lot to Soni being an older player," Orgeron said. "He takes his technique serious, he knows how to get in line, can play several different positions. He's gonna seize this opportunity if Maason can't go."

LSU was already entering this game shorthanded on defense with guys like Derek Stingley, Elias Ricks, Ali Gaye, Andre Anthony, Major Burns, Cordale Flott and Sage Ryan all out. One player who should be back in the fold is linebacker Micah Baskerville, who was questionable and should be able to go.

The Tigers will also have freshman running back Armoni Goodwin available but Kevontre Bradford, who is eligible to play, will not suit up as he to deals with a lingering injury. Orgeron went down a laundry list of areas LSU must control in order to stay close with the Crimson Tide this weekend.

"Turnovers, we can't go on the road and turn over the ball," Orgeron said. "We've gotta beat them in the turnover battle this game. We have to be able to run the football, stop the run and tackle, win third down. When you get in the redzone, you've gotta score points, field goals are not gonna cut it."

All of these injuries add up to a heavily favored Alabama team but that's not something Orgeron or this group can worry about.



"Look at the Florida game, we moved the ball on Florida and they really didn't," Orgeron said. "I just want them to be positive, give them a shot that we can go in there and believe that we can play with them. We know at LSU you've gotta go through Alabama to do anything and we're up for the challenge."