Ed Orgeron Talks Mindset, Approach for LSU Football Heading into Bye Week

Much like three weeks ago when LSU learned that its game against Florida had been postponed, the main focus for the Tigers was fixing their issues first before moving on to South Carolina. Coach Ed Orgeron told reporters on Monday that the team will follow a very similar structure for this bye week with Alabama two weeks away.

LSU sits at 2-3 but there is no doubt in Orgeron's mind that the Tigers are building a championship level program in his tenure.

"We're going through some growing pains right now, we've got some young players but I know we have a plan here," Orgeron said. "The people around me are very supportive and we're not that far away. We've gotta get better coaching, better players and this is LSU so we're gonna do that."

With many of the same issues continuing to crop up this season, the natural question is where does this team go from here? Orgeron said on Monday that the time for "simplifying" has passed. The defense has been simplified as much as possible and now the area of focus is turning to execution and focus as the Tigers prepare to welcome the Crimson Tide to Baton Rouge in 11 days.

Eye discipline, gap fits and making better adjustments during the game are just a few things Orgeron pointed to on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, he pointed out the offensive line's poor play and lack of ability to establish a running attack because of it.

"All of the things that have given us problems, we have to fix it, it's on tape," Orgeron said. "This is a copycat league and on offense we've gotta find different ways to run the football and be more creative with the quarterbacks that we have and do the things they can do."

At the end of the day, sticking together might be the most cliché aspect to point to but with a young roster it is an important part of improving. If a locker room becomes divided, all hope is lost but if the players stay focused and continue to have faith in the coaching staff then there's confidence that mistakes can be fixed.

"When adversity hits, we've gotta keep on fighting," Orgeron said. "That's been a mark of our team since I've been here and it's something I'm going to address. Fighting throughout the game, staying enthusiastic throughout the team. But there's a lot of young guys on this team that I have to teach that to, they don't know that yet."

The team will have off Tuesday for election day and then hit the ground running for a crucial few days of practice. There will be some preparation for Alabama this week but the main goal is to focus on themselves and what the team can do to better itself on both sides of the ball.

"You've gotta dig deep and it hurts everybody," Orgeron said. "I'm gonna be positive with our football players, I'm gonna tell them we're gonna coach them better, we're gonna educate better and make better in game adjustments.

"I think this team's gonna stay together, I'm not worried about descension at all, this coaching staff's together and I feel positive about what's going on."