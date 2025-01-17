Pair of LSU Football Staffers Not Returning for 2025 Season on Brian Kelly's Staff
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue making changes to the program with multiple pieces of the staff set to depart Baton Rouge this offseason.
On Thursday, it was reported that Nick Brossette, the Director of Alumni Relations and High School Outreach, was let go by Kelly.
Now, another pair of staffers are set to begin a new chapter elsewhere after departing Death Valley this month.
The Pair of Departures:
JaCoby Stevens: Recruiting Specialist
LSU recruiting specialist JaCoby Stevens will not return to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season after serving as an off-field coach for Kelly across multiple seasons.
Stevens, a talented player for the LSU Tigers from the 2017 season until 2020, joined the staff after a short stint in the National Football League.
The Bio: "Four-year letterwinner and three-year starter in the secondary for the Tigers … Appeared in 42 games, starting 30 times … Actually started one time at wide receiver as a freshman in 2017 before shifting to the defensive side of the ball … Made 29 starts in the secondary and finished his career with 190 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions and four fumble recoveries.
"Leader on the field, in the locker room and in the community …. Playmaker at any spot on the field … Can cover and defend the run … Can play either high in zone coverage or down in the box … Fierce hitter and an outstanding tackler … Made the calls and adjustments on defense … Found a home on the defensive side of the ball after seeing action as a wide receiver during his true freshman season in 2017 …
"Student of the game and has used his knowledge for making pre-snap adjustments … Possesses outstanding quickness and is extremely tough and durable … Has proven to be an asset for the Tigers in zone coverage or in blitz situations … Called by head coach Ed Orgeron as one of the strongest players on the team pound for pound … Off the field, helped organize and lead a voting initiative among the football team that saw the entire squad register to vote … Has also been active with social justice initiatives …
"Participated in a drive that helped gather supplies, water and other items for the victims of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles in the September of 2020 … Speaks regularly to schools in the Baton Rouge area … LSU’s nominee for the 2020 Good Works Team and the 2020 Wuerffel Award."
Paul Turner: Senior Offensive Analyst
Senior offensive analyst Paul Turner will depart Baton Rouge following a stint on Kelly's staff after accepting a position with the Charlotte 49ers.
Turner will follow former analyst Todd Fitch, who accepted the offensive coordinator position for Charlotte this offseason. For Turner, he'll serve as the wide receivers coach after two seasons with LSU.
He played two seasons of college football at LSU and joined the Tiger coaching staff in 2023 while serving as lead offensive analyst.
In his first year with the Tigers in 2023, LSU’s offense featured three of the nation’s most explosive players in quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas. Daniels led the nation in total offense and rushing yards by a quarterback on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy.
Nabers, a unanimous All-America, led the nation in receiving yards per game with 120 yards a contest, while Thomas ranked first nationally in receiving TDs with 17. As a unit, LSU’s offense led the country in scoring (45.5) and total offense (543.5).
Turner joined the LSU football program after three years at Louisiana Tech, where he climbed from defensive graduate assistant in 2020 to defensive analyst in 2021 and finally safeties coach in 2022.
Head coach Sonny Cumbie elevated Turner to a full-time assistant coach when he took over the Louisiana Tech program in 2022.
In both seasons he assisted with developing game plans, organized and ran the scout team, assisted with film breakdown and scouting. He also assisted in all phases of the special team units.
After prepping at West Monroe High School where he led the Rebels to the state title game in 2009 and 2010 and was voted the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A Most Outstanding Offensive Player, Turner signed with LSU.
Following his second year in Baton Rouge, he transferred to Louisiana Tech where he lettered for the Bulldogs in 2014 and 2015 helping lead the program to the 2014 C-USA Championship game and a win over Illinois in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. He was also on the 2015 New Orleans Bowl championship team.
During his two years at Tech, he caught 87 passes for 1,171 yards and seven TDs.
Turner was a 3-time Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll member and was named Conference USA and LSWA honorable mention in 2015.
Prior to his start in coaching, Turner bounced around the NFL for four years, spending time with the Eagles, Saints, and Patriots.
An undrafted free agent, Turner appeared in four games – with two starts – as a rookie for the Eagles in 2016. He caught nine passes for 126 yards, including six receptions for 80 yards in his first NFL start against the Bengals on Dec. 4, 2016.
From coaching staff changes to a new-look roster heading to town, the purple and gold will certainly have a different feel in 2025.
The Offseason Moves:
The 2024 Departures (19):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback (Syracuse)
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Miami)
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE (Ole Miss)
- Jordan Allen: Safety (Houston)
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback (UCF)
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback (Georgia State)
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- JK Johnson: Cornerback (Oklahoma State)
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle (Wisconsin)
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
- AJ Swann: Quarterback (App State)
- Kimo Makane'ole: Defensive Lineman (West Virginia)
- Jalen Lee: Defensive Lineman (UNLV Rebels)
LSU holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class with their elite-level recruiting efforts paired with the ability to provide prospects with the appropriate NIL packages.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (8):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
The Additions on Defense (7):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
- S Tamarcus Cooley: North Carolina State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
