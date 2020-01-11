An Inside Look at LSU Football National Championship Media Day as Kickoff Looms Closer

The atmosphere was loose yet focused for LSU as players and coaches roamed around, cracking jokes with one another while media members scrambled to ask for their final thoughts on the national championship against Clemson.

There was Breiden Fehoko walking around with a microphone of his own, asking players like Joe Burrow who his basketball skill set fits closest too.

"Klay Thompson," Burrow said as he cracked a smile. "I think he scored 44 points on like four dribbles. I can spot up. Mentality, Delly; shooter, Klay Thompson. Mix them together."

For 30 minutes he was drilled about how the LSU offense was preparing for the different looks Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables would throw its way so the change in question was welcomed by the senior quarterback.

Aside from the hard-hitting questions from Fehoko, there was a lot of talk about the matchup of the No. 1 offense vs the No. 1 defense in the country. Here were a few bullet points from the morning’s media session.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be the x-factor

It didn’t take much film study for Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to identify the “heart and soul” of the LSU offense. Venables quickly realized it was the junior back that coach Ed Orgeron consistently describes as “6-foot-4, 270 pounds.”

"He's a very, very good player that plays with toughness and passion," Venables said. "He's an over 600-pound squat guy and I just love watching him play. We have a lot of respect for him, he's a different dude there's no question. I think he's the heart and soul of their whole offense."

Orgeron agreed with Venables, taking it one step further in saying the LSU offense is a bit more predictable when he's not on the field. Having him back for the national championship at full strength will keep the Clemson defense on its toes.

"He has a big heart, he's hard to tackle and he's explosive out of the backfield, catching the ball and just hard to defend," Orgeron said. "I think when Clyde is not in there, we're very predictable. When he's in there, you can't overplay the run, overplay the pass, you have to be balanced on defense which allows all of our other guys to be able to make plays."

Edwards-Helaire is coming off a Peach Bowl outing that saw him receive just two carries while he was recovering from a hamstring injury. While the offense still dominated the Oklahoma defense and cruise to a 63-28 win, Burrow said his presence is missed when not on the field because he doesn't have that lifeline to fall back on.

"I mean, he's what makes the offense go because teams really have to decide if they're going to cover Clyde with their MIKE linebacker, if they're going to a safety," Burrow said. "He can run through the tackle. He can run outside. He can catch the ball out of the backfield. I know where Clyde is going to be 100% of the time. If everything is covered downfield, I just have a feeling I know where Clyde is going to be, in the flat right over the ball, left flat, behind the line of scrimmage. If I get in trouble, I just dump it down to Clyde."

LSU offense preparing for 'something new' from Clemson, Venables

The one constant that has been presented to this LSU offense over the last six or seven games is that every team its faced, something new has been thrown at it, making it extremely important for the offense to adjust in-game.

So far, Burrow, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing game coordinator Joe Brady have found the answers early. But Venables is about as good as they come in changing up looks on the defensive side of the ball.

"Yeah, I mean, they're going to have something new for us because he's so good at what he does," Burrow said. "We're going to have to manage it the best way that we can. He's going to get us every once in a while because he's so good. We just have to get him more than he gets us."

Clemson sports the No. 1 defense in the country statistically coming into the National Championship, something Burrow relishes the opportunity to face. LSU has taken down top-25 defenses in Auburn, Alabama, Georgia and Florida this year and each one has helped prepare this offense for the ultimate test on Monday.

With so many potential looks the Clemson defense goes with, capitalizing on when the defense blitzes is something Burrow says will be the most important aspect from a passing perspective.

"It's hard to say because they do so many different things, play so many different coverages and blitz so much," Burrow said. "I think we're just going to have to go in understanding they like to do a lot of things, try to find zones that they vacate. When they disguise and bring it from another way, there's still zones out there, you just have to understand what they're doing, understand the coverage behind it. That's going to be the biggest thing, is exploiting when they do blitz and finding those zones."

Ensminger said that seeing those unconventional defenses over the last six games has prepared the players and coaching staff to best handle whatever Venables and Clemson decide to throw at them.

"Their scheme is outstanding, their scheme is unpredictable and it's going to be a challenge," Ensminger said. "In the last five games, we've seen defense that don't play conventional defenses. I'm lucky to have coach Brady and our analysts up in the press box with me."

"I'll give you an example. Georgia is as good as there is and they hadn't shown that defense. We're lucky to have Joe Burrow because I told coach Brady, figure this crap out because I'm going to keep throwing it until we figure it out. We've got to know who's in the game at all times because he's going to throw some different stuff at us and we're going to have to be ready."