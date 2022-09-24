Pregame Notes and Stories to Read Ahead of LSU-New Mexico Matchup

It’s game day for the Tigers as they take on the New Mexico Lobos in Tiger Stadium. LSU looks to extend their win streak to three games after back-to-back victories over Southern and Mississippi State before their schedule ramps up.

The final tune up game for LSU, they’ll be without All-American wide receiver Kayshon Boutte who will be tending to a personal matter. His absence should open opportunities for a number of the playmakers on this squad and give some in-game touches to some of the youngsters.

We’re just hours away from kickoff with LSU and New Mexico getting things going for 6:30 PM. Here are a few pregame notes and stories to read to get you prepped for this evening:

Pregame Notes (Provided by LSU)

LSU enters the New Mexico game having won 10 straight and 59 of its last 60 games against non-conference opponents in Tiger Stadium.

LSU safety Jay Ward earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against Mississippi State (11 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 interception).

In his LSU debut, Daniels became first QB in school history to pass for 200 yards and rush for 100 yards in a game decided in regulation.

In 3 games as LSU’s starting QB, Jayden Daniels has accounted for 8 TDs (6 pass, 2 rush) and he’s completed 69.5 percent of his passes (57-of-82) for 556 yards, 6 TDs and no interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 225 yards and 2 TDs on 35 carries.

8 players have been credited with at least a half-sack with LB Harold Perkins, DE BJ Ojulari and DE Saivion Jones leading the way with 1.5 each.

Thru 3 games, 14 players have earned their first start in an LSU uniform (vs. Florida State - QB Daniels, LT Campbell, LG Frazier, RB Cain, CB Richardson, CB Garner, and Nickel Brooks; vs. Southern – RB Goodwin, TE M. Taylor, LB Little, DE S. Jones, DB Bernard-Converse; vs. Miss. State – RT Emery Jones, Jr., DT J. Guillory).

The Tigers are 7-1 against current members of the Mountain West Conference. Colorado State, Fresno State, San Jose State, and Wyoming were all members of the WAC when LSU faced them, but they have since joined the Mountain West.

LSU’s only loss to a current member of the Mountain West Conference came in 1992 when Colorado State beat the Tigers, 17-14, in Tiger Stadium.

Stories to Read

How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs New Mexico

Game Preview/Predictions: LSU vs New Mexico

An Early Look at LSU’s Matchup Against New Mexico

Notebook: Brian Kelly Defensive Success, Kayshon Boutte Role

Recruits React: Social Media Buzzing Following Successful Visits

How LSU RB Josh Williams Bet on Himself and Turned Risk Into Opportunity

Three Players to Watch Against New Mexico

Sevyn Banks to Play Against New Mexico

LSU Dedicating 2022 Season to Maason Smith

Brian Kelly Provides Final Updates Ahead of New Mexico Matchup