Pregame Notes and Stories to Read Ahead of LSU-Southern Matchup

Tigers enter Saturday's matchup as heavy favorites, look to bounce back after loss to Florida State
It’s history in the making Saturday night in Tiger Stadium as LSU faces Southern for the first-ever matchup between the two schools. Both programs will be led by new head coaches as they get their new eras of football started.

Saturday’s meeting with the Jaguars will mark LSU’s first-ever contest against a historically black college or university (HBCU) in football.

We're just hours away from LSU's home opener for the 2022 season. Here are a few pregame notes and stories to get you prepped for this evening’s contest.

Pregame Notes (Provided by LSU Sports)

  • LSU enters the Southern game having won 9 straight and 58 of its last 59 games against non-conference opponents in Tiger Stadium.
  • Jayden Daniels became the first QB in LSU history to pass for 200 yards and rush for 100 yards in a game decided in regulation. Joe Burrow did it (270 passing, 100 rushing) in a 7OT game at Texas A&M in 2018.
  • Daniels capped his LSU debut connecting on 26-of-35 passes for 209 yards and 2 TDs and added 114 rushing yards on 16 carries. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry.
  • LSU’s final two drives of the Florida State game combined for 26 plays, 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns over a 6-minute, 17-second span.
  • In the season-opener, 7 players earned their first start in an LSU uniform (QB Daniels, LT Campbell, LG Frazier, RB Cain, CB Richardson, CB Garner, and Nickel Brooks).
  • The Tigers bring a 139-25-8 mark all-time against teams from Louisiana into the Southern game. The Tigers have won 34 straight games against in-state opponents. LSU’s last loss to an in-state foe came in 1982 when Tulane posted a 31-28 win over LSU in Tiger Stadium.
  • Dating back to the 2001 season when LSU captured its first outright SEC title since 1986, the Tigers have done quite well against non-conference opponents, going 84-12 against non-SEC foes during that span.

Stories to Read 

How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs Southern 

Preview and Predictions: LSU vs Southern 

Three LSU Players to Watch Against Southern 

Brian Kelly Provides Final Updates Ahead of Southern Matchup

Grading Jayden Daniels' First Start for the Tigers

Kelly Addresses Special Teams Woes, Boutte Usage in Offense 

Three Players to Watch: LSU vs Southern 

State of the LSU Defensive Line After Maason Smith Injury 

