Pregame Notes and Stories to Read Ahead of LSU Football vs South Carolina

Saturday’s matchup between LSU and South Carolina can go a number of different ways. The Tigers are set to start a true freshman at quarterback and face the No. 3 scoring defense in the SEC.

On defense, the purple and gold face an uphill climb as well with an elite running attack headlined by Gamecock running back Kevin Harris.

Hours away from kickoff, there is plenty to learn about the history of LSU-South Carolina and today’s matchup as well. Here are some pregame notes and stories to take a look at before kickoff at 6 p.m. on ESPN.





Pregame Notes

LSU is 11-0 in games following a loss under head coach Ed Orgeron. The Tigers haven’t lost back-to-back games since dropping three straight in November of 2015.

The Tigers are 3-3 when starting a true freshman at quarterback, the last being a 17-7 win in 2014 with Brandon Harris as the starter. Steve Ensminger was the first true freshman to start at quarterback in 1976.

Saturday’s contest will be the 22nd meeting between South Carolina and LSU.

The first meeting came in 1930 in Columbia with South Carolina coming out on top 7-5, one of two of South Carolina’s wins in the series history.

LSU owns a 18-2-1 record against the Gamecocks and have won the last six meetings. The two teams tied in 1995, 20-20 in Columbia.

The Tigers dominated the Gamecocks in the last meeting in 2015, coming out on top 45-24 inside Tiger Stadium. That game was originally schedule to be played in Columbia but devastating flooding in the area forced the game to Baton Rouge.

The Tigers are 12-1 against the Gamecocks in Baton Rouge, with the only home loss coming in 1994, falling 18-17.

This game will be head coach Ed Orgeron’s first meeting with the Gamecocks in his career.

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. has caught at least 1 TD pass in 11 of the 16 games that he’s started during his career. Dating back to last year, Marshall has 12 TD receptions in his last 6 games. Marshall set career-highs for receptions (11) and receiving yards (235) and tied his career-high for TDs (3) against Missouri. In 3 games this year, Marshall has 21 receptions for 424 yards and 7 TDs. His 7 TDs leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 nationally.

QB Myles Brennan is the first player in LSU history to throw for 300 yards or more in his first three career starts. Brennan’s passing yards (1,112), completions (79) and TD passes (11) are the most of any LSU quarterback in their first three career starts. Brennan is 79-of-131 for 682 yards, 11 TDs and 3 interceptions through LSU’s first three games.

(Notes provided by LSUsports information)

Pregame Stories

Myles Brennan Out, TJ Finley to Start vs Gamecocks

Against South Carolina, LSU Must Do Everything it Can to Help Freshmen Quarterbacks

What Do LSU Veterans Think of Freshmen Quarterbacks?

Challenges South Carolina Defensive Line Presents to LSU Offense

Three Players to Watch: LSU vs South Carolina

How to Watch/Listen to LSU vs South Carolina