Preview and Predictions: LSU Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 8
No. 8 LSU will hop on a flight to Fayetteville this weekend to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in another critical Southeastern Conference matchup.
The Tigers are fresh off of an emotional victory over the Ole Miss Rebels in a Top-15 showdown last Saturday night in Death Valley with all focus now shifting to Week 8 against Arkansas.
Brian Kelly and Co. will look to remain unbeaten in SEC play after victories over South Carolina and Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss squad to begin the conference slate, but the Razorbacks provide a unique challenge ahead.
LSU will be on the road in Fayetteville this weekend in the Battle for the Boot. How will the Tigers respond to a game labeled as a "trap" by many?
Here's a look into the game information, current betting lines, injury report and score predictions for Saturday night in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
When: Saturday, Oct. 19
Where: Fayetteville, Ark.
Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN Network
The Current Betting Lines:
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (-2.5)
- Arkansas: (+2.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-130)
- Arkansas: (+110)
Over/Under: 57
The Betting Trends: Week 8 Edition
- LSU is 2-4 against the spread (33.3%) overall this season.
- Arkansas is 5-1 (83.3%) against the spread.
- The total has gone over in 15 of LSU’s last 20 games.
- LSU is 4-12-1 against the spread in its last 17 games against Arkansas.
- The total went under in 6 of Razorbacks' last 7 games at home against LSU.
- LSU is 1-4 against the spread as a 3-point or greater favorite this season.
- Arkansas is 3-0 against the spread as 3-point or greater underdog in 2024.
The Injury Report:
LSU redshirt-freshman offensive lineman Tyree Adams will be out for the foreseeable future after having surgery for "what would be considered a sports hernia," Brian Kelly said during his Thursday press conference.
Adams worked through most of pregame on Saturday night in preparation for a matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels, but suddenly went out after suffering the injury.
"I've never seen it happen in over 30 years," Kelly said. "Guy who took all the reps with the second group and physically in good shape lifting weights, and had this happen in pre game warm ups. It's too bad."
The youngster posted on social media on Wednesday that he underwent a successful surgery and was listed on the Southeastern Conference's Injury Report.
He's the "sixth man," or first one off the bench for the Tigers when needed, but will now be sidelined or the foreseeable future after undergoing the operation.
LSU will also be without wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. on Saturday night in Fayetteville, Kelly said on Thursday.
In what was initially diagnosed as a "bone bruise," it's had the veteran wideout sidelined since the middle of August.
Now, fast forward to Week 8 at Arkansas, Hilton will remain out for the SEC showdown against the Razorbacks.
"Chris was able to do some individual work," Kelly said on Wednesday. "It's a day-to-day situation so he's still questionable, but we're trending in the right direction there."
Kelly then provided an update on Thursday regarding Hilton's status after ruling him OUT for Week 8.
Score Prediction: LSU 31, Arkansas 28
Fayetteville has notoriously been a challenging spot for both the LSU Tigers and other SEC foes to play. Three out of the last four showdowns between the Bayou Bengals and Razorbacks have been won by a touchdown or less.
Now, fast forward to another Battle for the Boot matchup, and all eyes will be on a contest that will be a surefire close one.
The Razorbacks have turned heads this season after taking down the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 6, but it hasn't been an impressive showing offensively through their first three games of SEC play.
Arkansas scored 24 points in a win against Auburn, 17 points in a loss to Texas A&M and 19 points in the win over the Volunteers.
LSU has proven they can put points on the board in a hurry, and on the other end, it's a Razorbacks squad that doesn't necessarily have the juice to light up the scoreboard in 2024.
Kelly and Co. must start fast in Fayetteville, diversify the playbook with a rushing attack and limit the explosive plays from Arkansas signal-caller Taylen Green on Saturday night.
With an offense that is clicking paired with a defense under Blake Baker that is thriving, it puts the Tigers in position to come out of Razorback Country with another critical SEC victory.
No. 8 LSU returns to action on Saturday night in Fayetteville with a date against the Arkansas Razorbacks kicking off at 6 p.m. CT.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 13 LSU Stuns No. 9 Ole Miss in 29-26 SEC Thriller
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.