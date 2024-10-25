Preview and Predictions: LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9 SEC Battle
No. 8 LSU will travel to the Lone Star State for a Saturday night SEC matchup against the No. 14 ranked Texas A&M Aggies for a battle between a pair of unbeaten teams in conference play.
Brian Kelly and Co. enter Week 9 riding a six-game winning streak, but face a true test against a red-hot Aggies squad under first-year head coach Mike Elko.
For Texas A&M, the Aggies are in the same territory as LSU. That being, a loss in Week 1 with six consecutive victories to follow.
Now, both programs sit atop the Southeastern Conference with a showdown between a pair of teams looking to claim the No. 1 spot and sit in the driver's seat for a SEC Championship Game appearance.
The Game Information: LSU Tigers at Texas A&M
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The Current Betting Odds: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (+1)
- Texas A&M: (-1)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-108)
- Texas A&M: (-112)
Over/Under: 54.5
In what's expected to be the top SEC matchup of the week, all eyes will be on the Bayou Bengals on Saturday night in College Station.
Three Tigers to Watch: Week 9 Edition
Garrett Nussmeier: Quarterback
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been the engine that has kept the Tigers' offense going in 2024 behind a sensational start to the year.
The redshirt-junior has started just eight games in his career, but continues playing like a seasoned veteran for the Bayou Bengals in his first year as the starter.
Now, heading into Week 9, it's imperative he remains poised and disciplined against a challenging foe in a hostile environment.
Nussmeier is 183-for-283 passing this season with 2,222 yards and an SEC leading 18 touchdowns through the first seven games.
He'll face a difficult opponent this weekend in College Station with the Aggies' front preparing to get pressure in the backfield.
For Nussmeier, he's been calm, cool and collected this season while dancing in the pocket at times, but he must rely on weapons Kyren Lacy and Aaron Anderson to lift weight in the passing game alongside Mason Taylor.
For LSU to come out with a win, Nussmeier will have to play lights out and lead the offense through the air.
Will Campbell: Offensive Line
Speaking of the passing attack that has been clicking on all cylinders, it's important to talk about an LSU offensive line that is yet to give up a sack this season.
The Tigers have dominated the trenches this season and it starts with the play of left tackle Will Campbell.
The Louisiana native is a surefire first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and has played like it this season.
Heading into this weekend against Texas A&M, it'll be a game won or lost in the trenches with the Bayou Bengals certainly having the upper-hand here led by the tackle duo of Campbell and Emery Jones.
If the offensive line can allow Nussmeier to have time in the passing game while also giving freshman phenom Caden Durham open lanes to open up the rushing attack, it will put LSU in position to take home a win in College Station.
Bradyn Swinson: Defensive End
LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson has played like the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 and will certainly be in the conversation before the season ends.
He is Top 5 in the conference in both sacks and tackles for loss while wreaking havoc in the backfield in 2024.
Swinson is up to 7.0 sacks on the year with 8.5 tackles for loss and a pair of forced fumbles while becoming a key component to LSU's pass rushing attack.
The one-two punch of defensive ends Swinson and Sai'vion Jones has propelled the defense this season.
Now, it's up to the tandem to wreak havoc in the backfield and make Texas A&M signal-caller Conner Weigman uncomfortable for four quarters.
The Full Injury Report: Week 9 Edition
LSU Tigers:
Jordan Allen – Out
Harold Perkins Jr. – Out
Kyle Parker – Out
John Emery Jr. – Out
Trey Holly – Out
Thomas Crawford – Out
Princeton Malbrue – Out
Kobe Roberts – Out
Jake Ibieta – Out
Tyree Adams – Out
Jacobian Guillory – Out
Chris Hilton Jr. – Questionable
Kimo Makane’ole – Questionable
CJ Daniels – Probable
Greg Penn III – Probable
Austin Ausberry – Probable
Caden Durham – Probable
Miles Frazier – Probable
Texas A&M Aggies:
Texas A&M:
Rueben Owens – Out
Tyreek Chappell – Out
Jordan Pride – Out
Mark Nabou Jr. – Out
Chase Bisontis – Out
The Score Prediction: LSU 31, Texas A&M 24
LSU has become one of the most balanced teams in America with the program hitting its stride on defense under coordinator Blake Baker. We've seen consistency from this unit with Baker dialing up masterclass game plans paired with the duo of Whit Weeks and Bradyn Swinson on the first and second levels of defense.
Now, it's all coming together for this program.
It's evident the passing attack is clicking on all cylinders under signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier, but factor in the emergence of freshman phenom running back Caedn Durham and it's a recipe for success offensively.
Brian Kelly has been adamant about the program playing "complementary football" in 2024, and with both sides of the ball firing on all cylinders, the team has found what it's been searching for.
Heading into the Week 9 contest, both Texas A&M and LSU will walk into Kyle Field riding six-game winning streaks after falling in Week 1.
The Aggies enter the matchup as slight favorites with the SEC battle taking place in College Station, but on paper, it's the Bayou Bengals that have the edge. The numbers back that up.
Nussmeier is playing at an elite level in 2024 with Kyren Lacy and Aaron Anderson forming a lethal one-two punch on the outside. Whit Weeks and Bradyn Swinson are elevating the the defense. The ball is in LSU's court here.
All signs point towards the No. 8 ranked LSU Tigers heading into College Station and earning a statement victory.
