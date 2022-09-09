Preview and Predictions: LSU vs Southern

How will the Tigers rebound on Saturday? Will this offense specifically look to get Boutte the ball from the jump? There are many questions to be answered surrounding the Tigers’ home opener against Southern, but if one thing is certain, this group will be poised to put on a show in front of their loyal fanbase.

LSU comes into their matchup against the Jaguars with something to prove. Falling to Florida State in heartbreaking fashion is something that will be in the back of their minds as they look to shake back in Death Valley.

Offensive line woes plagued this program in their season opener. How will Will Campbell perform in his first true home game? He’ll be put to the test against a Southern defensive line that is headlined by All-Conference defensive end Jordan Lewis who will look to get his.

For Jayden Daniels, who will be LSU’s offensive captain Saturday night, it’s imperative he looks to get the ball into Boutte’s hands early. The main message in practice this week has been focusing on up-tempo offense and in order to see success, Daniels will have to put the ball in his best playmaker’s hands.

Look for Boutte to get started hot against this Jaguars team who just doesn’t have the firepower in the secondary to hold down these LSU receivers.

In the run game, it’ll be Baton Rouge native Noah Cain’s first showdown in Tiger Stadium. The hometown hero will certainly look to get his, but he’ll need a solid showing from his offensive line to see success.

All in all, the Tigers just have too many weapons against an inferior opponent in Southern. Coming into the game with something to prove, this program will have the energy and mentality to come out victorious.

Our game prediction: Tigers win 45-10