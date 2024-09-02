Rapid Reactions: No. 13 LSU Crumbles Late, Drops Season Opener to No. 23 USC
No. 13 LSU dropped the program's fifth consecutive season opener on Sunday night after falling to No. 23 USC 27-20 in heartbreaking fashion.
Trojans signal-caller Miller Moss came alive late with a game-winning drive to lift USC over the Bayou Bengals with eight seconds left.
No. 1: Garrett Nussmeier's Surgical Performance Not Enough
LSU redshirt-junior signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier was passed the torch this offseason after Heisman winner Jayden Daniels gave him the keys to the offense. On Sunday, he looked like the next great out of Baton Rouge.
Nussmeier ended the day going 29-for-38 through the air with 304 yards and two touchdowns in his second career start.
It was simply a surgical performance from the veteran quarterback. He's patiently waited his turn to showcase his talents with Week 1 against USC providing him the opportunity. Nussmeier took Sunday by storm after showcasing his growing decision making.
He's been labeled a "gunslinger" at times, but the narrative quickly changed against the Trojans after proving his consistency is growing rapidly.
There was rapport between Nussmeier and Kyren Lacy from start to finish.
For Lacy, he broke his career-high of seven receptions in just the first half with Nussmeier going to his WR1 from the jump. He ended the day with seven catches for 94 yards and 1 touchdown.
Taylor proved he'd become a reliable weapon for Nussmeier during Fall Camp. The connection grew last month and it carried into Week 1 against USC after Taylor ended the day with _ receptions for _ yards on Sunday.
All in all, it was a massive day for Nussmeier after carving the USC defense from start to finish and displaying why many believe he has next for the Bayou Bengals.
No. 2: Tale of Two Halves: Offense Disappears, Defense Steps Up
It's a new-look LSU defense in 2024 under coordinator Blake Baker with the mastermind putting his players in position to be successful on Sunday. After allowing 207 yards and several explosive plays in the first two quarters, the defense came to play in the second half in spurts.
Baker, a rising star in the coaching game, saw his group make impactful play after impactful play in the third quarter headlined by EDGE Sai'vion Jones.
Jones ended the day with a pair of sacks, two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup with five total tackles. The veteran pass rusher was the heartbeat of the defense against USC after dominating in the trenches.
In the secondary, it was a struggle. USC signal-caller Miller Moss ended the day going 27-for-36 with 378 yards and 1 touchdowns.
The bright spot was sophomore Ashton Stamps. LSU's true CB1 wrapped up the day with a pair of pass breakups with one keeping the Trojans out of the end zone. The most consistent defender handled business when the Tigers needed him most.
No. 3: Garrett Nussmeier-Kyren Lacy Duo on Full Display
Nussmeier ended the day going 29-for-38 through the air with 304 yards and two touchdowns in his second career start, but the connection with Lacy quickly became a bright spot.
Lacy hauled in a career-high seven receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown in the first half, but reeled in zero catches in the final two quarters. He was targetet just two times.
LSU elected to run the ball at a high rate in the second half, ultimately crushing the momentum built in the first two quarters.
All in all, it's evident the Nussmeier-Lacy duo will become elite in 2024 with the rapport being shown at a high clip in Week 1 against the Trojans.
