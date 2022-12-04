Recruits React: LSU Commits Trusting Process, Brian Kelly

The culture is being built and recruits have taken notice of what is transpiring in Baton Rouge under Head Coach Brian Kelly. Despite Saturday’s loss in the SEC Championship Game, prospects understand the process, showing appreciation for year one with this new staff.

What are LSU commits saying following the conference title game?

Here’s a look into what players are posting on social media:

Tayvion Galloway - Tight End - 2024 Commit

Galloway has been one of the Tigers’ more vocal commitments. He’s quick to get on Twitter to help recruit, show love or post his appreciation for what Kelly and the Bayou Bengals are developing in Baton Rouge.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder has all the tools to compete in the SEC with the developmental skills this coaching staff attains. Kelly has been working to develop relationships early in the 2024 cycle, clearly making an impression on Galloway over a short period of time.

Galloway has proven to be a threat as a blocking tight end and has shown flashes of his soft hands when becoming a pass catcher. After finishing just his junior year, he has all the tools to develop into a lethal threat for this LSU offense when his time comes.

Here's what Galloway has been saying on social media:

Jaxon Howard - EDGE - 2023 Commit

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 245 pounds, there isn’t much that Howard can’t do on a football field. His father being a second round NFL draft pick also puts him in great position as well. You can tell the natural instincts Howard possesses on the football field, which could play into watching film with his father.

Once Howard committed to LSU in early July, this program took off on the recruiting trail, setting the tone for the future of this program. The No. 1 player in Minnesota, the Tigers marched up to the north and stole one of their finest athletes.

But Howard is helping the Tigers in recruitment, being extremely vocal on social media. Along with his help on the recruiting trail, he consistently posts about the trajectory of this program.

Here’s a look into what Howard retweeted last night via his Twitter account:

Mac Markway - Tight End - 2023 Commit

LSU’s lone tight end commit took in his first LSU game day against Tennessee and continues to reaffirm his love for the Tigers ever since.

If you check Markway’s social media accounts, it’s evident he already bleeds purple and gold and this program is surely getting something special in the dynamic tight end.

Markway has the ability to be a dominant blocker for the Tigers. He’s big enough to hammer safeties in space, or a linebacker, as well as help to set the edge against a defensive end during an outside zone play. Regardless of what he does, he’s physical.

He’s also a prime target near the goal line or during short yardage because he’s such a good blocker that teams will come downhill at him. If a linebacker or safety negates the pass coverage responsibility with Markway, there’s a chance to strike. That will leave plenty of play-action passing situations available for Markway and the Tigers.