REPORT: The College Football Playoff to Expand to 12-Team Format

The College Football Playoff's board of managers met Friday to discuss expanding the current playoff format. In a unanimous decision, the board has approved to expand the College Football Playoff to 12 teams, sources tell Sports Illustrated.

The date of implementation is being left for commissioners to determine, as well as details of the format, but 2026 is the target date with hopes of getting it done sooner.

Per ESPN:

“The CFP is entering the final four years of a 12-year contract with ESPN that expires following the 2025 season. In order to expand before the contract ends, there must be a unanimous decision by the presidents and chancellors.”

“Typically, the commissioners are tasked with figuring out the model, and if they can unanimously agree on it, they would present it to the board of managers for its approval, as the presidents and chancellors have the ultimate authority over the playoff.”

After a unanimous decision, it has been approved for expansion, but the format is still up in the air.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellinger, the expectation for the format will be the six highest-ranked conference champions automatically qualifying with six at-large bids to complete the field.

This is a momentous day in college athletics, changing the landscape of college football. It’s been a hectic last few months as the NCAA adapts to changes, including conference realignment and NIL, but moves like this certainly help LSU in the long run.

No official statement has been issued by the Executive Director of the CFP, Bill Hancock, yet.

We’ll update this story as more details are revealed about the expansion process.