Roundtable: What Are the Biggest On and Off Field Concerns for Programs Around the SEC?

It's been a week since teams around the SEC began fall practice and there is no shortage of headlines heading into another week of preparation. Around the conference, there is plenty of optimism of a 2020 season but there's also an underlying feel of concern.

What are a few of the on and off the field concerns within various SEC programs?

Alabama:

On: Alabama needs to find a defensive back in the nickel package, called “star” in Nick Saban’s scheme, with junior-college transfer Ronald Williams Jr. the top option to play over the slot. The 6-2 cornerback out of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College is getting a crash course in the scheme while the coaches are confident in leaving Patrick Surtain and Josh Jobe at the cornerback spots.

“The big thing in this conference and within this defense, we need to have two corners that can lock it down and I think that’s something that Patrick and Josh should be able to do for us."

Off: Alabama held its first day of classes Wednesday, and by Friday word was leaking out that there had been a major coronavirus spike on campus. Hours after the city and university held a joint press conference to close bars for two weeks the university finally released there had been 531 confirmed coronavirus cases in just five days.

“Look, this stuff is about people,” Nick Saban said. “People are affected in a lot of ways. It’s not just about football. So, for people to make the right choices and decisions to wear their masks, do the things when they’re out publicly, respect the rules, respect the virus, that’s important. And when people don’t do that, I guess there’s consequences. Those people that make those decisions certainly know more about it than me. I feel bad for the business owners and the people who are affected by this in a negative way. Not the people who really don’t have the personal discipline to do things the way they’re supposed to do it.”

Auburn : The Tigers announced they’re expecting to have 20 percent of its normal capacity at Jordan-Hare Stadium this season, but the interesting note is that athletic director Allen Greene plans to let students have most of them for the season opener against Kentucky on Sept. 26.

“I think that is going be an advantage for us,” Gus Malzahn said. “I know our students will be very creative.”

Kentucky : Tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow didn’t think much of the preseason Top 25 as the Wildcats weren't listed.

LSU:

The biggest concern on the field: If there's one major concern on the field is how the o-line will gel. LSU is replacing four starters on the offensive line and locking down that chemistry up front is of vital importance. Coach Ed Orgeron's ideal lineup will have Harvard transfer Liam Shanahan as the starting center, which allows Chasen Hines sliding over to guard. Now that the pads are on, seeing that Shanahan can block SEC caliber defensive linemen will be the key over the next few weeks. Sophomore Dare Rosenthal, junior Ed Ingram will be the left guard and Austin Deculus, the only returning starter, will remain at right tackle.

Biggest concern off the field: Aside from the obvious COVID-19 worries, the biggest concern off the field will be how players adjust with students back on campus. LSU starts class on Tuesday but many of the football players are taking online-only classes. The next 10 days in the classroom will be important to monitor in terms of case spikes within the team.

-Glen West, LSU Country

Vanderbilt- The biggest concern both on and off the field is the stoppage of practice and all team activities as a result of several players testing positive for COVID-19 late last week. Obviously the pandemic is the biggest obstacle to the 2020 season, and with the Commodores experiencing this stoppage so late in the process is concerning.

As for on the field, while the loss of practice time is an issue, it is perhaps the most pressing for the quarterback position, where four first-year players-two true freshmen and two JUCO transfers- in the program are competing to earn the starters role for Derek Mason's team this season. There was already a concern because of all the lost practice time during spring, and now with this, the challenge for Mason and offensive coordinator Todd Fitch has now compounded once again. — Greg Arias, Commodore Country





South Carolina: The biggest concern for the Gamecocks on the field is health. South Carolina has had a run in with the injury bug the last few years and this season is no different unfortunately. Freshman sensation running back MarShawn Lloyd was ruled out for the season with a torn ACL. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo described the the situation as "devestating" both for the team and for Lloyd. Head coach Will Muschamp said he is confident Lloyd will bounce back.

"I'm extremely disappointed for MarShawn," said Muschamp. "It was a non-contact situation where he just planted his foot and tore his ACL. MarShawn will attack his rehabilitation like he does everything in life. The best is yet to come for MarShawn Lloyd."

Keeping everyone healthy going forward is always a point of contention for teams, but even more so for the Gamecocks.

As of right now the biggest concern off the field is the ongoing investigation involving Bobo. He was accused of fostering a culture of racism and abuse during his tenure as head coach Colorado State. Bobo responded to the allegations and said he took offense to them. Said he took offense to the allegations and that treated people how he wanted to be treated/would want someone to treat his family. Muschamp also fired back, calling the allegations "absurd."



