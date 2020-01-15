LSU Releases Statement Regarding Money Incident Involving Odell Beckham Following Championship Win

Following a viral video of former Tiger receiver Odell Beckham Jr. handing out what appeared to be cash to players, the school has learned through an investigation that the money may in fact be real. In a statement, LSU says it is working with its student-athletes, the NCAA and the Southeastern Conference "to rectify the situation."

Initially it was believed that Beckham was handing members of the LSU team fake cash after the game and a school official told the Advocate that there were 'novelty bills' found on the ground after the game. LSU receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin were the players involved in the video of the incident with Beckham.

The school immediately launched an investigation working in conjunction with the NCAA.

In an unexpected turn while making an appearance on popular podcast "Pardon My Take," LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said the money Beckham was handing players was real.

"I'm not a student athlete anymore," Burrow said. "So I can say yeah."

On Wednesday, the school released the following statement, saying it's working with the student athletes, the NCAA and SEC to resolve the athletes being put in a "compromising position."

“We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night. Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes. We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”

Further updates will be provided when made available.