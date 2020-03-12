At around 11:10 a.m. Thursday morning, the LSU baseball players were loading their bags onto the buses, nearly ready to leave for a three-game series against No. 5 Ole Miss.

Then, in a blink, the players were told to grab their bags and report for a team meeting. Minutes later it was confirmed that the Tigers would not be traveling to Oxford for the series.





But that was just the start. The SEC announced Thursday morning it will shut down all athletic events through March 30.

“Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30,” the SEC released via statement.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey spoke to the media about the conference's decision to suspend all play until further notice.

"I've not had a situation as difficult and emotional as this one. "We have a public health situation in this country," Sankey said.

Sankey said that the March 30 deadline could extend further but there is an interim period where the conference will work with teams to get back on schedule.

"It may be beyond. But that remains to be seen," Sankey said.

Sankey also provided further clarity the SEC Championships for gymnastics and men's basketball would be canceled, not just postponed or suspended. However, the comissioner did say that if NCAA events, like the March Madness tournament were to move forward as planned, the SEC would participate.

"Subject to NCAA authority, if the NCAA continues with events, our teams will continue to participate in those championships," Sankey said.





The suspensions of events, at this point do not extend to spring football practices according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Dellenger reports it will be up to each individual university to determine practice schedule. The Tigers are expected to hold practice Thursday afternoon with player interviews to follow shortly thereafter.

"It's the craziest time of my life, I can tell you that," coach Paul Mainieri said. "I wish I had a lot of answers to give but all I know is that we're not going to be playing baseball for the next three weeks at least. I feel for everybody that's put in so much work but obviously there's bigger issues in the world."