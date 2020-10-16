Report: SEC to Start Fining Programs for Not Following COVID-19 Guidelines

The SEC sent a memo to its 14 conference teams stating that multiple programs are facing fines for not following COVID-19 guidelines on the sidelines, according to an ESPN report. In the memo, the conference says that schools will have their revenue distribution cut by $100,000 for every week the guidelines are broken.

This news comes on the heels of the conference postponing multiple games as a result of positive COVID-19 cases. Vanderbilt-Missouri and LSU-Florida were both postponed because of spikes and it was reported on Wednesday afternoon that Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne had also tested positive for the virus.

While the postponements are certainly a concern, the effects are being felt across the conference as other teams, like Ole Miss are starting to see small spikes within its program as well. On Friday morning, commissioner Greg Sankey said that all of the other conference games, including Alabama's matchup with Georgia, are still ready to move forward this weekend.

According to the ESPN report, the conference started using broadcast footage to study whether teams and more specifically, coaches and training staff members were keeping their masks on. This was a problem the NFL dealt with in its first few weeks of the 2020 season, fining multiple coaches and teams for not abiding by the COVID-19 guidelines set by the league.

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton was fined $100,000 in week one for not wearing his mask while on the sidelines.

“I’ve just gotta do a better job when we’re not on offense,” Payton said. “It’s OK if you’re pulling it down while you’re calling plays but what happens is I get caught up in the game and half the time forget that it’s down, so I’ve just gotta be more diligent with it.”

Sankey said at the end of the day, it's on the head coaches to make sure everyone is following the rules set in motion by the conference.

"Our head coaches have a lot of expectations, a lot of pressure, just like me," Sankey told ESPN. "They are leaders. They are the most visible leaders within our athletics programs, and my message is, they have a responsibility to lead."