Sevyn Banks Expected to Play Against New Mexico

LSU has seen their defense shake back in a big way following the season opening loss to Florida State. Handling business against Southern and carrying that success into their crucial SEC victory over Mississippi State, we’ve seen this secondary take shape.

Now, the Tigers look to get another key piece back this weekend against New Mexico with Ohio State transfer Sevyn Banks.

Despite being available in Week 3, Brian Kelly and his staff opted to keep him sidelined for precautionary reasons. Not to mention the fact that their rotation in-game was playing exceptionally well.

READ MORE: Three Players to Watch Against New Mexico

Banks has been recovering from a season-ending injury he suffered while at Ohio State last season. The plan was for Banks to play in the opener, but trainers felt the lockdown corner was at 90% strength.

LSU heads into a matchup against the New Mexico Lobos where their offensive firepower isn’t quite as strong as the rest of their opponents come SEC play, giving Banks the chance to gradually slide into the rotation.

READ MORE: Recruits React - Social Media Buzzing Following Successful Visits

Kelly expects Banks to get some playing time Saturday.

“That is the expectation,” Kelly said. “We feel like he's right there. And we believe that this is the weekend that he'll finally get some playing time.”

READ MORE: Tigers Trending for 4-Star Defensive Back Javien Toviano

The Tigers have been rolling with a secondary group that consists of Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Mekhi Garner, Colby Richardson, Jay Ward, Sage Ryan and Major Burns, among others, but the chance to get Banks back on the field and acclimated with his teammates before SEC play ramps is a must.

Banks, a two-year starter at Ohio State, led the Buckeyes with 7 pass breakups in 2020 and was on his way to a career year a season ago before injury ended his season.