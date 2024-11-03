Shake Up in the SEC: Where LSU Football Stands After Week 10
No. 16 LSU (6-2, 3-1) may have been idle in Week 10, but a chaotic weekend in the Southeastern Conference has once again provided shake up in the standings.
Brian Kelly and Co. will gear up for a Week 11 showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide with the stakes higher than ever.
The Bayou Bengals will fight to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive while also looking to remain atop the SEC standings.
There are now five one-loss teams in the Southeastern Conference after Texas A&M's loss to South Carolina in Week 10.
Where do the Tigers stand after Week 10? What were the results from the weekend? What's in store on Nov. 9 in Week 11?
The full SEC results, Week 11 slate and conference standings:
The Results: Week 10 Edition
Ole Miss 63 - Arkansas 31
Ole Miss Stat Leaders
- Passing: Jaxson Dart (25-for-31, 515 YDS, 6 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Dart (10 carries, 47 YDS)
- Receiving: Jordan Watkins (9 targets, 8 catches, 254 YDS, 5 TDs)
Arkansas Stat Leaders
- Passing: Malachi Singleton (11-for-14, 207 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Rashod Dubinion (12 carries, 49 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (8 targets, 6 catches, 135 YDS)
Oklahoma 59 - Maine 14
Oklahoma Stat Leaders
- Passing: Jackson Arnold (15-for-21, 224 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jovantae Barnes (18 carries, 203 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Javian Hester (5 targets, 4 catches, 112 YDS, 1 TD)
Maine Stat Leaders
- Passing: Carter Peevy (13-for-24, 123 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Peevy (6 carries, 30 YDS)
- Receiving: Joe Gillette (3 targets, 3 catches, 64 YDS)
Vanderbilt 17 - Auburn 7
Vanderbilt Stat Leaders
- Passing: Diego Pavia (9-for-22, 143 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Sedrick Alexander (10 carries, 28 YDS)
- Receiving: Junior Sherrill (4 targets, 1 catches, 31 YDS)
Auburn Stat Leaders
- Passing: Payton Thorne (20-for-29, 239 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (12 carries, 50 YDS)
- Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (7 targets, 4 catches, 78 YDS)
Georgia 34 - Florida 20
Georgia Stat Leaders
- Passing: Carson Beck (25-for-40, 309 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Nate Frazier (19 carries, 82 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Arian Smith (3 targets, 2 catches, 59 YDS)
Florida Stat Leaders
- Passing: Aidan Warner (7-for-22, 66 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ja'Kobi Jackson (12 carries, 74 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Aidan Mizell (6 targets, 4 catches, 66 YDS, 1 TD)
Mississippi State 45 - UMass 20
Mississippi State Stat Leaders
- Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr. (14-for-25, 222 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Johnnie Daniels (6 carries, 92 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jordan Mosley (5 targets, 4 catches, 107 YDS)
UMass Stat Leaders
- Passing: AJ Hairston (7-for-11, 62 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Brandon Campbell (10 carries, 64 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jakobie James (9 targets, 4 catches, 29 YDS, 1 TD)
Tennessee 28 - Kentucky 18
Tennessee Stat Leaders
- Passing: Nico Iamaleava (28-for-38, 292 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Dylan Sampson (27 carries, 142 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Miles Kitselman (7 targets, 6 catches, 97 YDS, 1 TD)
Kentucky Stat Leaders
- Passing: Brock Vandagriff (10-for-17, 123 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jamarion Wilcox (17 carries, 102 YDS)
- Receiving: Dane Key (7 targets, 2 catches, 43 YDS)
South Carolina 44 - Texas A&M 20
South Carolina Stat Leaders
- Passing: LaNorris Sellers (13-for-27, 244 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Raheim Sanders (20 carries, 144 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Joshua Simon (5 targets, 4 catches, 132 YDS, 2 TDs)
Texas A&M Stat Leaders
- Passing: Marcel Reed (18-for-28, 206 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Amari Daniels (13 carries, 83 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jabre Barber (9 targets, 7 catches, 80 YDS, 1 TD)
The Week 11 SEC Schedule:
Florida Gators at No. 6 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
Oklahoma Sooners at No. 25 Missouri Tigers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 4:15 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 16 LSU Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
The Southeastern Conference Standings:
- Georgia Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1)
- Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 5-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (7-1, 4-1)
- Texas Longhorns (7-1, 3-1)
- LSU Tigers (6-2, 3-1)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (6-3, 3-2)
- Ole Miss Rebels (7-2, 3-2)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2, 3-2)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3, 3-3)
- Missouri Tigers (6-2, 2-2)
- Florida Gators (4-4, 2-3)
- Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 1-4)
- Auburn Tigers (3-6, 1-5)
- Kentucky Wildcats (3-6, 1-6)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-7, 0-5)
