Shake Up in the SEC: Where the LSU Tigers Stand After Week 7

Brian Kelly and Co. catapult into the Top 10 of the latest AP Poll, put the college football world on notice in Week 7.

Zack Nagy

Oct 12, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier found junior receiver Kyren Lacy in the south end zone for a 25-yard touchdown to win the game for No. 13 LSU, 29-26 in overtime, over No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday night in Death Valley.

On a perfect autumn night when LSU celebrated 100 Years of Tiger Stadium, Lacy’s catch on the first play of the Tigers’ OT possession gave LSU its first lead of the game following Ole Miss placekicker Caden Davis’ stadium-record 57-yard field goal in the Rebels’ OT possession.

The sell-out crowd of 102,212 stormed the field and the Golden Band from Tigerland played into the night, as the Tigers won for the 14th-straight time in Death Valley.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

Now, after capturing a pivotal SEC victory, LSU will enter the Top 10 in the latest AP Poll and remain in the College Football Playoff.

How did the other SEC programs fare in Week 7?

A look into the SEC results, Week 8 slate and latest AP Top 25 Poll.

The SEC Results:

LSU 29 - Ole Miss 26

LSU Stat Leaders

  • Passing: Garrett Nussmeier (22-for-51, 337 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Caden Durham (12 carries, 37 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kyren Lacy (16 targets, 5 catches, 111 YDS, 1 TD)

Ole Miss Stat Leaders

  • Passing: Jaxson Dart (24-for-42, 284 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Ulysses Bentley IV (11 carries, 107 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Cayden Lee (13 targets, 9 catches, 132 YDS)

Missouri 45 - UMass 3

Missouri Stat Leaders

  • Passing: Brady Cook (14-for-19, 219 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Marcus Carroll (15 carries, 91 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Joshua Manning (4 targets, 2 catches, 68 YDS, 1 TD)

Alabama 27 - South Carolina 25

Alabama Stat Leaders

  • Passing: Jalen Milroe (16-for-23, 209 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jamarion Miller (12 carries, 42 YDS)
  • Receiving: Germie Bernard (7 targets, 4 catches, 89 YDS, 1 TD)

South Carolina Stat Leaders

  • Passing: LaNorris Sellers (23-for-31, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Raheim Sanders (16 carries, 78 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Mazeo Bennett (3 targets, 3 catches, 57 YDS, 1 TD)

Texas 34 - Oklahoma 3

Texas Stat Leaders

  • Passing: Quinn Ewers (20-for-29, 199 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Quintrevion Wisner (13 carries, 118 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Gunnar Helm (6 targets, 5 catches, 91 YDS, 1 TD)

Oklahoma Stat Leaders

  • Passing: Michael Hawkins Jr. (19-for-30, 148 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jovantae Barnes (14 carries, 38 YDS)
  • Receiving: Zion Kearney (4 targets, 4 catches, 45 YDS)

Georgia 41 - Mississippi State 31

Georgia Stat Leaders

  • Passing: Carson Beck (36-for-48, 459 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Anthony Evans III (1 carry, 52 YDS)
  • Receiving: Arian Smith (8 targets, 5 catches, 134 YDS, 1 TD)

Mississippi State Stat Leaders

  • Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr. (20-for-37, 306 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Davon Booth (10 carries, 32 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr. (13 targets, 8 catches, 103 YDS)

Tennessee 23 - Florida 17

Tennessee Stat Leaders

  • Passing: Nico Iamaleava (16-for-26, 169 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Dylan Sampson (27 carries, 112 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Squirrel White (6 targets, 5 catches, 71 YDS)

Florida Stat Leaders

  • Passing: Graham Mertz (11-for-15, 125 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Montrell Johnson (12 carries, 85 YDS)
  • Receiving: Chimere Dike (6 targets, 4 catches, 76 YDS, 1 TD)

Vanderbilt 20 - Kentucky 13

Vanderbilt Stat Leaders

  • Passing: Diego Pavia (15-for-18, 143 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Sedrick Alexander (11 carries, 58 YDS)
  • Receiving: Richie Hoskins (3 targets, 3 catches, 44 YDS, 1 TD)

Kentucky Stat Leaders

  • Passing: Brock Vandagriff (15-for-25, 158 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Demie Sumo (12 carries, 59 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Dane Key (10 targets, 8 catches, 83 YDS, 1 TD)

The Week 8 SEC Slate

Auburn Tigers at No. 21 Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 12:45 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
  • Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 4:15 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
  • Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

Ball State Cardinals at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
  • Venue: FirstBank Stadium
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 13 LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
  • Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC

Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators

  • Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
  • Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

AP Top 25 Week 8

1. Texas

2. Oregon

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Miami

7. Alabama

8. LSU

9. Iowa State

10. Clemson

11. Tennessee

12. Notre Dame

13. BYU

14. Texas A&M

15. Boise State

16. Indiana

17. Kansas State

18. Ole Miss

19. Missouri

20. Pittsburgh

21. SMU

22. Illinois

23. Army

24. Michigan

25. Navy

Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

