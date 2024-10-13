Shake Up in the SEC: Where the LSU Tigers Stand After Week 7
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier found junior receiver Kyren Lacy in the south end zone for a 25-yard touchdown to win the game for No. 13 LSU, 29-26 in overtime, over No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday night in Death Valley.
On a perfect autumn night when LSU celebrated 100 Years of Tiger Stadium, Lacy’s catch on the first play of the Tigers’ OT possession gave LSU its first lead of the game following Ole Miss placekicker Caden Davis’ stadium-record 57-yard field goal in the Rebels’ OT possession.
The sell-out crowd of 102,212 stormed the field and the Golden Band from Tigerland played into the night, as the Tigers won for the 14th-straight time in Death Valley.
With the win, the Tigers improve to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
Now, after capturing a pivotal SEC victory, LSU will enter the Top 10 in the latest AP Poll and remain in the College Football Playoff.
How did the other SEC programs fare in Week 7?
A look into the SEC results, Week 8 slate and latest AP Top 25 Poll.
The SEC Results:
LSU 29 - Ole Miss 26
LSU Stat Leaders
- Passing: Garrett Nussmeier (22-for-51, 337 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Caden Durham (12 carries, 37 YDS)
- Receiving: Kyren Lacy (16 targets, 5 catches, 111 YDS, 1 TD)
Ole Miss Stat Leaders
- Passing: Jaxson Dart (24-for-42, 284 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ulysses Bentley IV (11 carries, 107 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Cayden Lee (13 targets, 9 catches, 132 YDS)
Missouri 45 - UMass 3
Missouri Stat Leaders
- Passing: Brady Cook (14-for-19, 219 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Marcus Carroll (15 carries, 91 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Joshua Manning (4 targets, 2 catches, 68 YDS, 1 TD)
Alabama 27 - South Carolina 25
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Passing: Jalen Milroe (16-for-23, 209 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Jamarion Miller (12 carries, 42 YDS)
- Receiving: Germie Bernard (7 targets, 4 catches, 89 YDS, 1 TD)
South Carolina Stat Leaders
- Passing: LaNorris Sellers (23-for-31, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Raheim Sanders (16 carries, 78 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Mazeo Bennett (3 targets, 3 catches, 57 YDS, 1 TD)
Texas 34 - Oklahoma 3
Texas Stat Leaders
- Passing: Quinn Ewers (20-for-29, 199 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Quintrevion Wisner (13 carries, 118 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Gunnar Helm (6 targets, 5 catches, 91 YDS, 1 TD)
Oklahoma Stat Leaders
- Passing: Michael Hawkins Jr. (19-for-30, 148 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jovantae Barnes (14 carries, 38 YDS)
- Receiving: Zion Kearney (4 targets, 4 catches, 45 YDS)
Georgia 41 - Mississippi State 31
Georgia Stat Leaders
- Passing: Carson Beck (36-for-48, 459 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Anthony Evans III (1 carry, 52 YDS)
- Receiving: Arian Smith (8 targets, 5 catches, 134 YDS, 1 TD)
Mississippi State Stat Leaders
- Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr. (20-for-37, 306 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Davon Booth (10 carries, 32 YDS)
- Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr. (13 targets, 8 catches, 103 YDS)
Tennessee 23 - Florida 17
Tennessee Stat Leaders
- Passing: Nico Iamaleava (16-for-26, 169 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Dylan Sampson (27 carries, 112 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Squirrel White (6 targets, 5 catches, 71 YDS)
Florida Stat Leaders
- Passing: Graham Mertz (11-for-15, 125 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Montrell Johnson (12 carries, 85 YDS)
- Receiving: Chimere Dike (6 targets, 4 catches, 76 YDS, 1 TD)
Vanderbilt 20 - Kentucky 13
Vanderbilt Stat Leaders
- Passing: Diego Pavia (15-for-18, 143 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Sedrick Alexander (11 carries, 58 YDS)
- Receiving: Richie Hoskins (3 targets, 3 catches, 44 YDS, 1 TD)
Kentucky Stat Leaders
- Passing: Brock Vandagriff (15-for-25, 158 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Demie Sumo (12 carries, 59 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Dane Key (10 targets, 8 catches, 83 YDS, 1 TD)
The Week 8 SEC Slate
Auburn Tigers at No. 21 Missouri Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 4:15 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Ball State Cardinals at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 13 LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
AP Top 25 Week 8
1. Texas
2. Oregon
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Miami
7. Alabama
8. LSU
9. Iowa State
10. Clemson
11. Tennessee
12. Notre Dame
13. BYU
14. Texas A&M
15. Boise State
16. Indiana
17. Kansas State
18. Ole Miss
19. Missouri
20. Pittsburgh
21. SMU
22. Illinois
23. Army
24. Michigan
25. Navy
