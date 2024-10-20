Shake Up in the SEC: Where the LSU Tigers Stand After Week 8
No. 8 LSU (6-1, 3-0) sits atop the Southeastern Conference after a critical victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville on Saturday night.
Brian Kelly and Co. have been searching for complementary football all season long with it coming together in the program's Week 8 showdown in the Battle for the Golden Boot.
Now, Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have won their sixth straight game and improve to 6-1 (3-0) before a pivotal showdown against Texas A&M next Saturday in College Station.
What are the SEC standings? How did the others in the conference perform on Saturday night?
The Week 8 Results and Standings:
LSU 34 - Arkansas 10
LSU Stat Leaders
- Passing: Garrett Nussmeier (23-for-34, 233 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Caden Durham (21 carries, 101 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: CJ Daniels (10 targets, 7 catches, 86 YDS)
Arkansas Stat Leaders
- Passing: Taylen Green (21-for-31, 239 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ja'Quinden Jackson (5 carries, 26 YDS)
- Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (9 targets, 7 catches, 94 YDS, 1 TD)
Georgia 30 - Texas 15
Georgia Stat Leaders
- Passing: Carson Beck (23-for-41, 175 YDS, 0 TDs, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Trevor Etienne (19 carries, 87 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Oscar Delp (3 targets, 2 catches, 45 YDS)
Texas Stat Leaders
- Passing: Quinn Ewers (25-for-43, 211 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Quintrevion Wisner (15 carries, 52 YDS)
- Receiving: Matthew Golden (6 targets, 3 catches, 77 YDS)
Missouri 21 - Auburn 17
Missouri Stat Leaders
- Passing: Brady Cook (11-for-22, 194 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Marcus Carroll (8 carries, 40 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Mookie Cooper (5 targets, 2 catches, 84 YDS)
Auburn Stat Leaders
- Passing: Payton Thorne (17-for-29, 176 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (19 carries, 57 YDS)
- Receiving: Cam Coleman (2 targets, 1 catches, 47 YDS, 1 TD)
South Carolina 35 - Oklahoma 9
South Carolina Stat Leaders
- Passing: LaNorris Sellers (16-for-24, 175 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Raheim Sanders (15 carries, 33 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Joshua Simon (5 targets, 4 catches, 43 YDS, 1 TD)
Oklahoma Stat Leaders
- Passing: Jackson Arnold (18-for-36, 225 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jovantae Barnes (17 carries, 70 YDS)
- Receiving: Jacob Jordan (8 targets, 6 catches, 86 YDS)
Tennessee 24 - Alabama 17
Tennessee Stat Leaders
- Passing: Nico Iamaleava (14-for-27, 194 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Dylan Sampson (26 carries, 139 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Bru McCoy (10 targets, 6 catches, 80 YDS)
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Passing: Jalen Milroe (25-for-45, 239 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Jamarion Miller (12 carries, 42 YDS)
- Receiving: Ryan Williams (20 targets, 8 catches, 73 YDS, 1 TD)
Texas A&M 34 - Mississippi State 24
Texas A&M Stat Leaders
- Passing: Conner Weigman (15-for-25, 217 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Le'Veon Moss (17 carries, 65 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Jabre Barber (6 targets, 6 catches, 92 YDS)
Mississippi State Stat Leaders
- Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr. (22-for-41, 242 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Davon Booth (12 carries, 79 YDS)
- Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr. (10 targets, 8 catches, 89 YDS, 1 TD)
Florida 48 - Kentucky 20
Florida Stat Leaders
- Passing: DJ Lagway (7-for-14, 259 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jadan Baugh (22 carries, 106 YDS, 5 TDs)
- Receiving: Elijhah Badger (4 targets, 3 catches, 148 YDS)
Kentucky Stat Leaders
- Passing: Brock Vandagriff (12-for-26, 165 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Demie Sumo (10 carries, 39 YDS)
- Receiving: Barion Brown (3 targets, 2 catches, 56 YDS, 1 TD)
The SEC Standings Through Week 8:
- Texas A&M Aggies (6-1, 4-0)
- LSU Tigers (6-1, 3-0)
- Georgia Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (6-1, 3-1)
- Missouri Tigers (6-1, 2-1)
- Texas Longhorns (6-1, 2-1)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (5-2, 2-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2, 2-2)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2)
- Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 2-3)
- Ole Miss Rebels (5-2, 1-2)
- Oklahoma Sooners (4-3, 1-3)
- Kentucky Wildcats (3-4, 1-4)
- Auburn Tigers (2-5, 0-4)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4)
How does the slate look next weekend with the 2024 regular season rapidly nearing the finish line?
The Week 9 SEC Slate
Oklahoma Sooners at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels
Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 1 Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 19 Missouri Tigers at No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies
Auburn Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
